(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dutch food retailer Royal Ahold N.V.'s (Ahold) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that despite Ahold's business model being under pressure and management maintaining an aggressive financial policy, the company will maintain adequate rating headroom for a 'BBB' rating. We expect the group to continue its share buyback activity at least until liquidity reaches management's target (EUR2bn). As a consequence, Fitch expects Ahold's lease-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to rise to 3.0x-3.5x from 3.2x at end-2014.Nonetheless, Fitch remains concerned that the group's highly competitive environment, combined with a shareholder-friendly policy could lead to deterioration in its credit profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS Challenging Business Model Adaptation Ahold's annual like-for-like sales growth rate has been slowing down since 2011 in its core markets and Fitch expects it to turn slightly negative in 2014. Management's strong measures to adapt its business model to a changing trading environment and consumer habits, including multi-channel development (changing store formats, online sales development), products re-assortment and price cuts, have not yet led to increasing sales volumes. We forecast only a weak return to growth from FY15, mainly thanks to an improving economic environment in both the US and the Netherlands, as we expect Ahold's market shares to continue being challenged by price competition. This is unlikely to support higher profitability. Structural Operating Margin Pressure Although group profitability remains higher than its peers due to Ahold's strong market positions, it is nevertheless on a falling trend. Despite being accompanied by strong and successful cost-saving initiatives, management's measures to boost sales have so far been detrimental to profitability. Fitch expects EBIT margin to fall down to 4.0% in FY14 (4.7% in 2011). Our expectation of permanently weaker profitability reflects Ahold's challenged market share in core countries, leading to weak like-for-like sale growth prospects, as well as a structural change in business model triggered by management's focus on e-commerce development as part of its multi-channel strategy, which dilutes the margin. Limited Geographic Diversification Fitch expects the mature US and Dutch markets to continue to represent the vast majority of Ahold's operations in the medium term. Ahold's limited scale and geographic diversification outside mature, highly competitive markets is a rating constraint, as it limits sales and profit growth prospects. We do not rule out successful market entries in culturally-close countries such as Germany (five stores at end-2013) and Belgium (19 stores), but these markets are mature. In 2014 Ahold became the food retail market leader in the Czech Republic through the acquisition of 49 SPAR stores. However, this market represents limited growth prospects due to its small size. M&A, Returns to Shareholders Management's shareholder-friendly policy, which is driving EUR3bn planned aggregate share buybacks and capital repayments in 2013-2014, mirrors their liquidity optimisation strategy. Under Fitch's assumptions, the group will reach its EUR2bn liquidity target (split between cash on balance sheet, short-term deposits and available credit facility) by 2016. This financial strategy is likely to involve further share buybacks or some M&A and to lead to an increase in lease-adjusted FFO net leverage, which Fitch expects to be in the 3.0x-3.5x range over 2014-2017 (3.2x at end-2014) compared with 2.5x-3.0x over 2011-2013. Fitch does not forecast a significant increase in FFO over this period. Fitch adjusts Ahold's debt cover ratios by capitalising operating leases and accounting EUR370m of cash as not readily available for debt repayments. Reducing Rating Headroom Ahold's rating headroom under the 'BBB' rating category is reducing, although it remains adequate. Tightening headroom reflects our expectation of a higher lease-adjusted FFO net leverage, while we expect the group's business profile to continue to experience greater pressure than other 'BBB' rated food retail companies such as Carrefour (BBB/Positive) and Kroger (BBB/Stable). Despite exhibiting higher profitability, Ahold's business risk profile is weaker than Carrefour's and Kroger's, who enjoy better scale and geographical diversification. Mitigating factors remain Ahold's strong financial flexibility (share buybacks and M&A can be reduced) and strong free cash flow generation capacity, which we expect to represent 1% to 1.5% of sales over the next three years. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - EBIT margin falling consistently below 4.0%. - FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 2.5x. - FFO lease-adjusted net leverage above 3.5x driven by either sustained operating underperformance or a more aggressive financial policy and acquisition activity. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - Demonstrated capacity to restore profitability in core markets to pre-crisis (2008) levels and increase profitability outside core markets, resulting in group EBIT margin sustainably above 5.0%. - FFO fixed charge coverage at or above 3.5x on a sustained basis. - Financial policy and acquisition activity remaining consistent with lease-adjusted net FFO leverage permanently below 2.5x. Contact: Principal Analyst Anne Porte Associate Director +33 4429 9136 Supervisory Analyst Jean-Pierre Husband Director +44 20 3530 1155 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN THROUGH THE MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.