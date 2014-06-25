(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Royal
London Cash Plus
Fund's Credit Rating at 'AAA' and Fund Volatility Rating at
'V1'. The fund is
advised by Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), and is a
sub-fund of the UK
domiciled OEIC, Royal London Bond Funds ICVC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The fund's Credit Rating reflects the distribution of ratings,
the credit
quality, and the fairly short-term maturity of the portfolio.
The rating also
recognises the investment advisor's capabilities and resources.
The Volatility
Rating reflects the fund's fairly low sensitivity to market risk
factors such as
interest rate and spread risks.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY
The credit quality of the fund's portfolio of assets, combined
with the fairly
short maturity of assets, is consistent with a 'AAA' bond fund
Credit Rating.
The fund is concentrated in securities rated in the 'A'
category, which made up
35% of the fund's portfolio at end-May 2014. The fund also
maintained 28% of
portfolio holdings in the 'AAA' category. The top five issuer
exposure comprised
33% of the portfolio as of end-May 2014, consistent with Fitch's
criteria for a
'AAA' credit rating.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS
The fund has a moderately low exposure to market risk factors
such as interest
rate and spread risks. As of end-May 2014, the fund's weighted
average maturity
was 151 days (interest rate duration of around 0.4 years) and
the weighted
average life was 426 days. Interest rate risk is managed with a
duration limited
to three years. The fund invests solely in GBP instruments, and
does not utilise
leverage.
THE ADVISOR
RLAM was established in 1988 and is part of the Royal London
Group, a mutual
society. Royal London is the UK's largest mutual life and
pension company. As of
end-April 2014, RLAM managed a total of around GBP76bn in
assets, of which 57%
was in fixed interest and cash products.
FUND PROFILE
The fund invests in a mixture of cash, certificates of deposit,
floating- and
fixed- rate bonds (which can include sovereign, supranational
and covered
bonds). The fund can invest in money market instruments issued
by financial
institutions with a minimum 'A-' rating. Sovereign and
supranational investments
are permitted, with a minimum 'AA' rating. FRNs and short-dated
bonds issued by
banks and building societies must be rated 'AA-' or above to be
included within
the portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be
downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch's bond fund ratings
guidelines, see the
criteria referenced below.
To maintain the fund ratings, the fund's administrator, HSBC,
provides Fitch
with monthly information, including details of the portfolio's
holdings and
credit quality.
