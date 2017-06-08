(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal & Sun
Alliance
Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at
'A' and
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. At the same time
the agency has
upgraded RSA Insurance Group plc's Long-Term IDR to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. The
Outlooks on the IFS rating and IDRs are Stable.
The subordinated debt and capital securities guaranteed by RSA
(GBP46.97 million
2039, GBP400 million 2045, and GBP27.96 million perpetual) have
been affirmed at
'BBB'. Restricted Tier 1 notes issued by RSA Insurance Group plc
(SEK2,500
million, DKK650 million) have been upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
Fitch previously applied a difference of one notch between
operating and holding
company IDRs as more than 30% of RSA's earnings and capital were
sourced from
countries that are expected to ring-fence regulatory capital
resources in a
stressed scenario (even if a group solvency approach is applied
locally).
However, as RSA has now completed its disposals and
restructuring programme, the
proportion of earnings and capital associated with "ring-fence"
regulatory
environments is less than 30% and we expect this to remain
stable as RSA is
focusing its strategy on the core markets - the UK and Ireland,
Scandinavia and
Canada. Therefore we have now compressed the notching between
the operating
company and holding company IDRs to reflect our expectation of
lower probability
of default at the holding company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of RSA reflects its strengthened capital position,
improving
underwriting performance and a leading position in its core
markets, along with
a low-risk investment portfolio. Offsetting factors are RSA's
low debt servicing
ability driven by weak operating performance due to ongoing
restructuring costs
since 2013.
At end-2016, RSA's risk-adjusted capitalisation was 'Very
Strong', as measured
by Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model (FBM). At end-2016 RSA
remained at the upper
end of its target Solvency II coverage range of 130%-160% with a
coverage of
158% (end-2015: 143%). RSA strengthened its capital position by
replacing GBP200
million of subordinated debt with SEK2,500 million and DKK650
million restricted
Tier 1 (RT1) contingent convertible notes issued in March 2017.
This action is
positive for RSA's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio and
capital
adequacy.
RSA reported a group underwriting profit of GBP380 million in
2016 (2015: GBP220
million) and a combined ratio of 94% (2015: 97%). This was
underpinned by strong
performance of the three core segments: the UK, Scandinavia and
Canada. The
robust underwriting results were supported by a number of
initiatives RSA
implemented recently, including optimising pricing and claims
processes,
investing in new IT infrastructure and focusing on underwriting
discipline and
cost control.
RSA's debt servicing ability is low for the ratings, with a
Fitch-calculated
fixed-charge coverage ratio of 2x due to ongoing restructuring
costs. RSA's
operating performance improved in 2016, although these
improvements were offset
by restructuring and debt buy-back costs. Net income fell to
GBP27 million
(2015: GBP235 million) equivalent to 1% return on equity (ROE).
As RSA has now
completed its three-year restructuring programme, Fitch expects
its overall
performance and fixed-charge coverage to improve in 2017.
Fitch believes that RSA's ability to achieve and maintain a
leading position in
the group's core markets is a positive rating factor, as it
offers greater
flexibility and influence over the premium rating environment in
these
territories. The group has leading positions in its main markets
- it is the
third-largest non-life insurer in the UK, with the fifth- and
sixth-largest
market positions in Scandinavia and Canada, respectively.
RSA continues to adhere to a conservative investment strategy,
with a focus on
high quality fixed income instruments. Fitch believes RSA has a
high-quality
investment portfolio, which does not expose the insurer's
capital to significant
risks. The portfolio is focused on fixed-income instruments and
cash with
limited exposure to equities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Failure to maintain a Fitch-calculated combined ratio lower than
100% (2016:
95%) could lead to a downgrade. The ratings could also be
downgraded if the net
income ROE remains below 6% on a sustained basis (2016: 1%).
Continued improvement in operating performance as evidenced by a
net income ROE
greater than 10%, combined with a Prism FBM score of 'Very
Strong', could lead
to an upgrade.
