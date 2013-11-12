Nov 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal & Sun Alliance
Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed RSA
Insurance Group plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. RSA Insurance Group plc is the
group's top holding company and RSA is its main operating entity. The Outlooks
on the IFS rating and IDRs are Stable. The subordinated debt and capital
securities guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039, GBP450m perpetual, and GBP375m
perpetual) have been affirmed at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows the recent profit warnings issued by RSA, the first of
which was prompted by significant loss events in Canada and Northern Europe and
the second relating to the accounting irregularities within the Irish claims and
finance functions. The combined impact of these events is expected to reduce
full year 2013 earnings by approximately GBP200m. If contained, Fitch views
these losses as manageable, but notes that the expected reduction in earnings
and desire to sustain the already rebased dividend will limit earnings retention
within the company.
Whilst the full impact of the accounting irregularities discovered in the Irish
business is as yet unclear, the size of the issue appears manageable. RSA has
indicated that it expects the impact on profit should be around GBP70m and that
losses relate solely to the Irish business and are not indicative of more
systemic issues within the insurer.
The recent developments in Ireland bring into question Fitch's view of RSA's
solid underwriting controls, and consistently solid management of its
operations. In the context of continued expansion abroad, RSA's operations in
overseas and emerging markets have been profitable but Fitch will continue to
closely monitor corporate governance procedures to ensure the bolt-on
acquisitions are being adequately integrated into the overall group. Fitch also
takes some comfort from the fact RSA has stated that it will take a more
cautious approach to any future acquisitions.
Fitch continues to view the geographical expansion and increased revenue and
earnings diversification of RSA's business positively. However, recent
acquisitions have led to an increase in goodwill and intangibles, negatively
affecting the quality of RSA's capital. For the current rating to be maintained,
Fitch would expect to see a reversal of the trend of weakening capitalisation.
Insurance Group Directive (IGD) surplus has decreased to 1.5x at 3Q13 (end-2012
1.9x) and assuming an unchanged dividend policy, RSA would be likely to have a
dividend payout ratio above 90%. While premium volumes continue to increase,
Fitch expects that this is likely to see capitalisation levels decrease further
before they start to improve.
RSA's ratings reflect the group's historically solid operating profile and
strong business. The ratings also take into account the insurer's ability to
maintain strong underwriting profitability through the cycle. Fitch considers
that these strengths to some extent compensate for a capital position that
appears weaker than similarly rated peers.
RATING SENSTITIVITIES
Key triggers for a downgrade would include a significant and sustainable
deterioration in RSA's capitalisation as measured by Fitch's risk-adjusted
capital assessment and IGD coverage of 1.7x or below (2012: 1.9x).
A significant deterioration of underwriting performance (i.e., a group combined
ratio consistently above 103%) would also trigger a downgrade, as Fitch views
this metric as one of RSA's key strengths.
Fitch views RSA's financial leverage and fixed-charge coverage as being in line
with the rating. However, if financial leverage increased consistently above 35%
or fixed-charge coverage fell below 3x, this could lead to a downgrade.
A material and sustained improvement in the company's capital position, as
measured both by Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment and IGD coverage of 2.2x
or more, could lead to an upgrade.