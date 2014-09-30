(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal &
Sun Alliance
Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'A' and
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has
also affirmed RSA
Insurance Group plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. RSA Insurance
Group plc is the
group's top holding company and RSA is its main operating
entity. The Outlooks
on the IFS rating and IDRs are Negative. The subordinated debt
and capital
securities guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039, GBP450m perpetual,
and GBP375m
perpetual) have been affirmed at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RSA's ratings continue to reflect the group's strong business
franchise in its
core markets, despite the difficulties it has faced,
particularly in its Irish
business. In 1H14, RSA made an underwriting profit of GBP87m
excluding Ireland
(1H13: GBP80m excluding Ireland) with an underlying current year
loss ratio of
58.5% (1H13: 59.7%).
RSA has achieved a significant increase in capital resources as
a result of
management actions taken since the strategic review. The speed
with which
disposals of non-core businesses have been carried out is
positive, as are the
sale prices achieved. This has provided a significant boost to
RSA's capital
position, with GBP591m proceeds from disposals announced. The
company reported
an Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) coverage ratio of 1.9x at
1H14 (end-2013:
1.1x, end-2012: 1.9x), which should further improve to a pro
forma coverage of
2.2x, assuming the company manages to execute the announced
disposals. Fitch
considers this level commensurate with RSA's ratings.
The company is undertaking a significant rebalancing of the
underwriting
portfolio and is showing increased underwriting discipline, as
evidenced by
significant rate increases in underperforming lines. We believe
there is still
some uncertainty with regards to the possibility of further
write-offs or
reserve strengthening. There is also uncertainty around the cost
reduction
programme and the time it will take to restore earnings to a
level commensurate
with the ratings.
The Negative Outlook reflects that the timely execution of the
strategic plan
remains a key risk, although the CEO has a strong record in this
regard.
Underwriting profits are likely to improve in 2H14 but there is
still some risk
of further significant restructuring costs as the company
continues to implement
the strategic plan. RSA announced reorganisation costs of
GBP117m (including
GBP66m of goodwill and intangibles write-offs) at the 1H14
results. The insurer
did not rule out further software intangible write-offs as it
continues to
update its IT systems. More positively, it does not expect
further goodwill
write-downs.
RATING SENSTITIVITIES
Evidence of successful implementation of the strategic plan and
restoration of
earnings to a level that is supportive of the ratings would be
key triggers for
revising the Outlook to Stable. Failure to achieve and maintain
a combined ratio
of less than 97% (1H14: 100.8%, 2013: 99.6%) and a return on
equity of more than
10% (1H14: negative 0.1%, 2013: negative 9.8%) could lead to a
downgrade. In
addition, if IGD coverage falls below 1.7x, this could also lead
to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 04
September 2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.