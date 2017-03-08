(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of RPI Finance
Trust (RPI FT), including the 'BBB-' Issuer Default Rating
(IDR). The rating
action applies to approximately $5.85 billion of debt
outstanding on Sept. 30,
2016. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the
proposed Term Loan
B-6. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Royalty Pharma will acquire the rights to the royalty stream
of the drug,
Tysabri for $2.2 billion cash, while maintaining a credit
profile supportive of
its 'BBB-' rating.
--RPI FT will experience pressure on revenues in 2019 as patents
lapse for
pharmaceuticals generating the company's royalty stream, if it
does not acquire
royalty assets, in addition to its action of Tysabri royalties.
--Fitch expects leverage to range between 3.0x and 4.0x as
acquisitions drive up
debt, followed by increased EBITDA (partly acquisition related)
and debt
reduction.
--RPI FT has generated strong EBITDA with margins annually
exceeding 90% due to
minimal operating costs.
--Resolution of an investment/liquidity event scheduled to occur
in late 2018
could affect RPI FT's ability to acquire more royalty generating
assets.
Acquisition(s) Needed to Sustain Growth: Contract and patent
expirations of
pharmaceuticals that weigh on RPI FT's revenues will ramp up
over the next few
years. Revenues from drugs with patents expiring during
2017-2018 represent
nearly 20% of the company's estimated royalty stream for 2017.
Fitch anticipates
mid-single-digit average revenue and earnings growth through
2018 followed by
meaningful declines in 2019, if RPI FT does not acquire continue
to acquire
royalty assets, in addition to Tysabri.
Fitch expects leverage to range between 3.0x-4.0x, with
acquisitions
periodically driving leverage above the higher end of this range
before EBITDA
contributed by newly acquired products normalizes leverage.
Asset purchases
totalled roughly $1.2 billion during the nine-month period ended
Sept. 30, 2016
without significantly affecting pro forma leverage. An excess
free cash flow
(FCF) recapture provision in the company's secured term loan
facility also
results in debt reduction.
Acquisitions Key Variable for Credit: RPI FT's ratings reflect
Fitch's
assumption that the company will maintain a disciplined approach
to acquiring
royalty assets in order to maintain significant dividend payouts
in the face of
patent and contract expiries. The company will need to balance a
mix of pipeline
products with those already approved and on the market. While
the risk is higher
in acquiring drug assets in late-stage development, the upfront
cost to acquire
developmental-stage assets is generally lower.
Tysabri Royalties: Royalty Pharma intends to acquire rights to
the royalty
stream from the global net sales of Tysabri, a biologic drug
that treats
symptoms of multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease, from
Perrigo. RPI FT will
pay total consideration of up to $2.85 billion, consisting of
$2.2 billion in
cash at closing and up to $650 million in potential milestone
payments, based
upon future global net sales of Tysabri in 2018 and 2020.
Borrowings from a $1.1
billion term loan and $1.1 billion of balance sheet cash will
finance the
acquisition. A $3.4 billion delayed-draw add-on to the new term
loan-B6 will be
used to refinance the existing term loan-B5. Fitch estimates pro
forma leverage
including the projected EBITDA contribution of Tysabri
immediately following the
transaction close of 3.2x-3.3x.
The transaction will give RPI FT the rights to Tysabri royalties
in perpetuity.
Tysabri royalties paid to Perrigo during 2016 were roughly $350
million.
Tysabri's U.S. and European patents expire in 2024, at the
earliest,. The drug
is also a biologic, which tends to experience more moderate
market share losses
to biosimilar competition over time, when compared to that of a
small-molecule
branded drug facing generic competition for the first time.
Omecamtiv Mecarbil Royalties: In February 2017, Royalty Pharma
acquired a 4.5%
royalty on potential worldwide sales of omecamtiv mecarbil, an
experimental
treatment for heart failure, for $90 million cash upfront from
Cytokinetics. The
drug is currently in phase III clinical trials, with an expected
commercial
launch in 2021-2022. Amgen and Servier are slated to market the
drug upon
regulatory approval. The acquired royalty rate may increase up
to an additional
1% under certain conditions, and the drug should enjoy patent
protection until
2032. Royalty Pharma has also agreed to purchase $10 million of
Cytokinetics
common stock. The transaction is consistent with RPI FT's
strategy of acquiring
royalty rights for both late-stage drug candidates and currently
marketed
therapies to fill a portion of its royalty portfolio.
High Operating Leverage: RPI FT's modest operating expenses
result in EBITDA
margins exceeding 90% annually. The company produced EBITDA of
$1.83 billion and
revenue of $2.12 billion during the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2016.
Fitch anticipates
operating costs to remain low, sustaining high EBITDA margins.
Any meaningful
increases in operating costs would likely come from Royalty
Pharma entering into
agreements in which it takes a more active financial role in
funding research
and development of specific assets.
Solid FCF: RPI FT should maintain FCF margins above 25% over the
ratings
horizon, despite some pressures on revenues and EBITDA and
meaningful cash
distributions to unitholders. Fitch's assumptions include cash
distributions of
around 30% of EBITDA to unitholders. The estimate for the
distributions is lower
than the maximum level of "permitted distributions" of 45% of
EBITDA in the
company's credit facilities.
2018 Investment/Liquidity Event Possible: The company's limited
partnership
agreement requires it to provide an option to unitholders to
vote by the end of
2018 on whether to allow RPI FT to continue making investments
in additional
revenue-generating assets. All investment activity must cease,
absent any
extensions to the investment period by unitholders.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--RPI FT continues to generate strong EBITDA, with margins
exceeding 90% due to
minimal operating costs;
--Dividends to unitholders at roughly 30% of EBITDA;
--Leverage to range between 3.0x-4.0x as acquisitions drive up
debt, followed by
increased EBITDA and debt reduction;
--RPI FT will experience pressure on revenues as contracts and
patents lapse for
pharmaceuticals that underlie a portion of the company's royalty
stream in 2019;
--RPI FT's investment horizon runs to end of 2018, when
unitholders will vote on
whether to extend it further.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely for RPI FT given the company's business
strategy is
reliant on active asset purchases that occasionally push
leverage to a level
inconsistent with the 3.0-4.0x Fitch considers appropriate for
the 'BBB-'
rating. In addition, uncertainty surrounding the resolution of
the approaching
investment/liquidity event in 2018 limits ratings upside.
A downgrade would likely result if:
--RPI FT were intent on completely winding down the
royalty-bearing assets
without a concomitant expectation that leverage will remain
below 4.0x.
--A fall in the average weighted useful life of the royalty
asset portfolio
occurred such that it is no longer commensurate with the debt
maturity schedule
or if anticipated cash flows cannot satisfy the outstanding debt
level.
--The company were unable or unwilling to rapidly reduce high
debt leverage
following leveraging asset acquisitions.
LIQUIDITY
Sources of liquidity at Sept. 30, 2016 include $1.27 billion
cash and $583
million of short-term investments. RPI FT generates robust CFO
that comfortably
covers scheduled loan amortizations and potentially provides for
additional debt
reduction. FCF is generally very strong, although occasional
larger-than-normal
dividends create some volatility in this metric. Nevertheless,
consistently
positive CFO provides RPI FT the flexibility to service debt, as
well as
rewarding unitholders.
Debt amortization is manageable (including the new $1.1 billion
term loan) with
$294 million due in 2017, $294 million, in 2018 and $184 million
in 2019. An
excess FCF recapture provision in the company's secured term
loan facilities
moderately strengthens debt reduction.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
RPI Finance Trust
--Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-';
--Senior secured bank credit facility at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB-' rating to RPI Finance Trust's
proposed Secured
Term Loan B-6.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected Revenue and EBITDA are adjusted to
reflect cash
received from royalty interests, as well as cash paid for
operating expenses and
royalties owed to RP Select Finance Trust.
