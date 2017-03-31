(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with
a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Russia's senior unsecured foreign-
and
local-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency and
Local-Currency
IDRs at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Russia's ratings balance a strong sovereign balance sheet,
robust external
finances and an improved policy framework against weaker
macroeconomic
performance in relation to peers, structural weaknesses
(commodity dependence
and governance risks) and geopolitical tensions.
Russia implemented a coherent and credible policy response to
the sharp fall in
oil prices. A flexible exchange rate, strong commitment to
inflation targeting,
fiscal consolidation and financial sector support have allowed
the preservation
of robust external and fiscal balance sheets, the economy to
adjust to low oil
prices and domestic confidence to return gradually.
The inflation-targeting policy continues to gain traction.
Average inflation
more than halved to 7.1% in 2016 and fell to 4.6% in February
2017 due to tight
monetary policy, favourable food prices and a stronger rouble.
Fitch expects
that the central bank will achieve its inflation target of 4% by
mid-2017. The
Central Bank of Russia intends to maintain low inflation by
strengthening
transmission mechanisms, cementing institutional credibility and
sustainably
anchoring expectations in line with the inflation target.
The government has re-introduced three-year budgetary planning,
having
previously suspended it in 2015. The new framework targets a 1%
of GDP deficit
by 2019 based on a conservative USD40/b oil price assumption. A
transitional
fiscal rule commits the government to use excess oil revenues
for deficit
reduction, while the central bank will intervene in the FX
market to prevent
real effective exchange rate appreciation. The strengthened
policy mix, if
successfully executed, could deliver improved macroeconomic
stability, fiscal
consolidation, reduced dependency on oil revenues and rebuilding
of external
buffers.
Fitch expects the federal government deficit to fall to 2.4% of
GDP in 2017 and
1.4% in 2018, from 3.4% in 2016, on the back of increased oil
revenues and a
nominal freeze in expenditure levels, thus comfortably exceeding
targets (3% and
2%, respectively) under the 2017-2019 budget. The fiscal plan
targets a 3pp
reduction of GDP expenditure driven by a decline in defence and
social spending
as well as a lower subsidy bill. Increases to current
conservative oil price
assumptions, failure to maintain expenditure discipline or
reduced political
support for the fiscal strategy could limit sustainable
consolidation and the
rebuilding of fiscal savings.
Fitch expects Russia's public finances to remain strong versus
'BBB' peers,
despite the execution risks to the fiscal strategy. General
government debt, at
an estimated 12.9% of GDP in 2016, is the lowest in the rating
category. Fiscal
savings in the Reserve Fund (RF) and National Wealth Fund
declined to a combined
USD88 billion (6.2% of GDP) at end-2016 from 10.3% of GDP at
end-2015,
reflecting the use of the RF for deficit financing and valuation
effects. Fitch
now expects the RF to be exhausted in 2018, instead of 2017, as
higher oil
revenues are likely to reduce the call on savings. Fiscal
buffers remain low
compared with other oil producers with similar ratings.
Risks from the banking system for the sovereign balance sheet
appear limited.
Banks' capitalisation remains moderate, but pressure on it has
reduced due to
generally stabilised asset quality and improved profitability.
Liquidity is
strong in both local and foreign currencies. The central bank is
focused on
cleaning up the banking system and plans to strengthen the bank
resolution
framework, which is likely to reduce reliance on direct
sovereign support.
According to Fitch's estimates, Russia has directed RUB3.2
trillion (3.7% of
2016's estimated GDP) towards supporting its banking sector
since 2014.
Fitch expects the current account surplus to rise modestly over
the forecast
period to an average of 3% of GDP in 2017-2018, from 1.7% in
2016, as the
recovery in domestic demand driving up imports will offset much
of the positive
impact of rising oil prices. Capital outflows are expected to
remain moderate,
reflecting an easier external debt repayment schedule and
greater confidence in
the domestic economy.
International reserves rose to USD378 billion in 2016 (12.8
months of CXP) and
to USD397 billion at end-February, from USD368 billion at
end-2015. Continued
current account surpluses, conditional FX intervention as part
of the
transitional fiscal rule and moderate capital outflows are
forecast to drive
reserve accumulation in 2017 and 2018. Russia currently has the
highest external
liquidity ratio in the 'BBB' category, and its net external
creditor position
has strengthened since 2014 in both GDP and CXR terms through
the deleveraging
of banks and corporates and greater exchange rate flexibility.
The sovereign net
foreign asset position is solid at 29% of GDP.
Growth is reviving, but will remain weak relative to peers.
Growth is forecast
to pick up to 1.4% in 2017 and 2.2% in 2018, from -0.2% in 2016,
due to reduced
uncertainty, monetary policy easing, exchange rate stability and
a supportive
oil price environment. This compares with forecast growth of
2.9% for the 'BBB'
category. The authorities are working on reforms to ease the
impact of adverse
demographic dynamics, reduce informality, and improve
productivity to lift
potential growth from 1-1.5%. Nevertheless their implementation
and potential
impact on the economy is unlikely to materialise before the 2018
presidential
election.
The presidential election is scheduled for March 2018 and
incumbent President
Vladimir Putin is in a comfortable position to win a new term in
office given
high approval ratings and limited evidence of a competitive
opposition. Russia's
ranking in the World Bank governance indicators is well below
the peer median.
In Fitch's opinion, Russia has a more active foreign policy than
rating peers,
thus exposing it to geopolitical tensions. Fitch does not
anticipate any
material change in EU and US sanctions over the medium term.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Russia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LTFC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following
risk factors
could, individually or collectively, trigger positive rating
action:
- The rebuilding of fiscal and external savings buffers, for
example through a
sustained recovery in oil prices.
- Adherence to ongoing fiscal reforms and commitment to a
credible medium-term
fiscal framework that supports improved macroeconomic stability.
- Implementation of structural reforms that would boost
potential growth.
The following risk factors could individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action:
- A weakening of the policy framework that undermines
macroeconomic and fiscal
performance.
- A sharp decline in international reserves.
- A rise in geopolitical tensions or imposition of significantly
tougher
sanctions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that EU and US sanctions remain in place over the
medium term, but
are not tightened significantly.
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD52.5/b in 2017 and
USD55/b in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Erich Arispe
Director
+44 20 3530 1753
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
