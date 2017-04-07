(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Chelyabinsk Region's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB-'
with Stable Outlook and affirmed the Short-Term Foreign-Currency
IDR at 'F3'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding
Chelyabinsk's sound budgetary performance and strong credit
metrics over the
medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' ratings reflect the region's low level of debt and
sound current
balance, which provide a debt payback ratio below the region's
average debt
maturity, and an industrialised economy. The ratings also take
into account the
region's high contingent liabilities and a weak institutional
framework for
Russian sub-nationals.
Chelyabinsk Region continued to demonstrate sound operating
results on a
sustained basis. The region's operating performance improved as
operating margin
increased to 9.5% (2015: 8.4%) despite a fall in gross regional
product (GRP) in
2016. The region also recorded a budget surplus before debt at
0.3% of total
revenue in 2016 (2015: deficit of 1%). The budget balance was
supported by a
strong tax base (taxes constituted 82% of operating revenue in
2016), cuts in
capital expenditure (decreased to 10.5% of total expenditure in
2016 from 12.2%
in 2015) and operating expenditure restraint.
Fitch forecasts Chelyabinsk Region will maintain a sound
operating balance at
about 8% of operating revenue in 2017-2019. Its industrialised
economy, which is
focussed on steel and machine-building, will gain from a
forecast economic
recovery in Russia. Fitch projects Russia's GDP will return to
growth at 1.4% in
2017. Fitch expects a pick-up in capex as the region starts its
infrastructure
renovation cycle, leading to a projected modest deficit of 1%-2%
over the medium
term and, consequently, mildly growing debt.
In 2016 the region's direct risk further decreased to 10.7% of
current revenue
(2015: 13.1%), while the debt payback ratio improved to a strong
1.2 years from
1.7 years, which is below the region's average debt maturity
(3.8 years as of 1
March 2017), indicating structural financial sustainability. The
regional
administration used accumulated cash reserves to pay down the
most expensive
loans, capturing saving on interest expenses. Fitch projects the
region's direct
risk will increase mildly over the medium term but to remain
below 15% of
current revenue.
Chelyabinsk's refinancing risk remains low due to historically
low debt, a
favourable debt structure and access to federal loans. As of 1
March 2017,
budget loans constituted 69% of the debt portfolio, while the
rest was
three-year bank loans. Outstanding maturities for 2017 total
RUB1.3 billion (10%
of current revenue), which are fully covered by a new budget
loan of RUB1.8
billion.
The region's liquidity position remained strong with cash
totalling RUB1.9
billion on 1 March 2017. Additionally, the region has an
arrangement with the
Treasury of Russia to use up to RUB9.3 billion of low-cost short
term loans
(0.1% annual interest rate).
The region has continued the active use of guarantees as an
economic tool to
incentivise local producers. The guarantees have started to
amortise, as they
fell to RUB14.6 billion in 2016 from RUB17.6 billion in 2015.
The largest
guarantee of RUB8 billion was issued to a Chelyabinsk pipe
rolling plant, which
is among the leading pipe producers in Russia. Fitch projects
gradual
amortisation of issued guarantees, and for net overall risk to
stabilise at
20%-25% of current revenue by 2019 (2016: 22.7%). So far, no
guarantees have
been called by lenders.
Chelyabinsk Region has a well-developed industrialised economy
with a focus on
the metallurgical and machine-building sectors, supporting
wealth metrics above
the national median. The tax base is slightly concentrated, with
the top 10
taxpayers accounting for about 26% of tax revenue in 2016. This
exposes the
region's revenue to volatility and to economic cycles. GRP fell
4.5% in 2016,
which is worse than the wider Russian economy (a 0.2% fall).
According to the
region's administration, the local economy should return to
sluggish annual
growth of 1%-2% in 2017-2019.
Fitch views the region's credit profile as being constrained by
the weak Russian
institutional framework for sub-nationals, which has a shorter
record of stable
development than many of its international peers. The
predictability of Russian
local and regional governments' budgetary policy is hampered by
the frequent
reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within
government
tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the region's ratings are at the same level as Russia's,
positive changes to
the sovereign ratings could be positive for the region's
ratings, provided the
region's budgetary resilience also strengthens, leading to a
sustained operating
margin above 15% while debt remains low.
A downgrade of the sovereign ratings or sharp growth of total
indebtedness
(including contingent liabilities) to above 50% of current
revenue or a weak
operating balance at below 5% of operating revenue would lead to
a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
local and regional governments comparable internationally for
analytical
purposes:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure;
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021873
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001