(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/MILAN, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Russian
City of Krasnoyarsk's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term
foreign
currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the city's
National Long-term
rating at 'AA-(rus)' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the city's developed local economy, sound
budgetary
performance and moderate, albeit growing, direct risk. The
ratings also factor
in refinancing pressure due to a large proportion of short-term
bank loans and
the city's continued budget deficit driven by capital
expenditure.
Fitch expects Krasnoyarsk to continue recording stable operating
performance,
with an operating balance of 9%-10% of operating revenue in
2014-2016. According
to preliminary data the city recorded a 9.5% operating balance
in 2013, which
remains adequate for the city's debt servicing needs. Operating
expenditure grew
by a rapid 15% in 2013 following the federal government's
decision to increase
public sector employee salaries, which were mostly funded by
increased current
transfers from Krasnoyarsk Region that were earmarked for this
expenditure.
Fitch expects the city's direct risk to grow to RUB8.2bn by
end-2014, which
corresponds to a moderate 31% of projected full-year current
revenue, from 28%
in 2013. The city administration intends to limit the budget
deficit such that
its debt burden will remain below 35% of current revenue in
2015-2016.
Krasnoyarsk is highly exposed to refinancing risk given the
dominance of bank
loans with an average maturity of between one and two years.
More than 40% of
the city's liabilities expire within the next 12 months,
creating refinancing
pressure. The administration intends to lengthen the debt
maturity profile by
shifting towards five-year bank loans.
With a population of about one million, the city is the capital
of Krasnoyarsk
Region, one of the top 10 Russian regions by gross regional
product. It has a
strong industrial sector dominated by metallurgy and
machine-building, which
provides a strong tax base but exposes the city to volatile
business cycles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Easing refinancing pressure with a longer direct risk maturity
profile matching
the city's debt coverage (direct risk/current revenue), coupled
with sound
budgetary performance in line with 2012-2013 levels, would lead
to an upgrade.
Deterioration of budgetary performance with an operating margin
below 5%,
coupled with an inability to ease refinancing pressure stemming
from short-term
bank loans, would lead to a downgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Russia's economy will continue to demonstrate modest economic
growth. Fitch
does not expect dramatic external macroeconomic shocks that
could lead to
significant deterioration of the city's tax base
- Intergovernmental relations between Krasnoyarsk City and
Krasnoyarsk Region
will remain stable in 2014. Krasnoyarsk will continue to receive
steady
transfers from Krasnoyarsk Region, the bulk of which will be
earmarked for
social spending.
- Krasnoyarsk will continue to have fair access to domestic
financial markets
sufficient for refinancing its maturing debt
