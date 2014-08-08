(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russia's
Kostroma Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'B+', National Long-term rating at 'A(rus)' and its
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and
National Rating are
Stable.
Kostroma region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds
have also been
affirmed at 'B+' and 'A(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kostroma's material direct risk with
considerable
refinancing needs concentrated in 2H14 and its weak
socio-economic profile. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the region's
operating balance
will, however, remain sufficient to cover interest payments
during 2014-2016.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to continue rising and to
reach 80% of
current revenue by end-2016. Kostroma reported a deficit of
10.5% of total
revenue in 2013, compared with a surplus of 0.4% in 2012. This
fuelled a 21%
increase in the region's direct risk to RUB11.7bn or 67% of
current revenue at
end-2013. Fitch expects the region's deficit will narrow by 2016
but still
represent 6%-8% of total revenue.
A large part of Kostroma's debt is short-term, with 42% of total
direct risk
maturing in 2H14 and a further 28% of outstanding debt during
2015. Fitch
expects the region's current balance for 2014 to be close to
zero, and therefore
more capital market funding to be raised. Refinancing risk is
partly mitigated
by budget loans from the central government till end-2014,
although the loan
amounts have yet to be confirmed. Kostroma will also likely
receive additional
grants from the state in 2H14.
The administration has sought - and intends to continue - to
lengthen its debt
maturity profile; at end-2013 it contracted a RUB1,475m loan
from the federal
budget with a three-year maturity and issued RUB3bn five-year
domestic bonds.
These transactions extend the region's direct risk maturity
profile till 2018
and help to postpone refinancing.
Lower-than-expected operating revenue and higher operating
expenses, resulting
from a national government decision to increase public sector
salaries, led to a
deterioration in the operating balance to 7.5% of operating
revenue in 2013 from
12.7% in 2012. Fitch expects a close to zero current balance in
2014 (2013: 3.7%
of current revenue) with an operating margin of 4.7%. The region
will continue
to suffer from increased expenditure responsibilities not fully
covered by
revenue growth. However, if additional financial support from
the federal budget
is provided, that would improve the region's operating
performance, limit debt
increase and have a positive impact on ratings.
Kostroma's tax base is historically modest, limiting its
self-financing
capacity. It is, however, supplemented by steady financial aid
from the federal
government. Federal current transfers averaged 31% of the
region's operating
revenue in 2012 and 2013, helping to improve its budgetary
performance. Fitch
expects Kostroma to receive federal transfers in the range of
28%-30% of
operating revenue in 2014-2016.
Over the last four years the region's economy has outperformed
the national
average. Despite higher economic growth Kostroma's
socio-economic profile
remains weaker than the average Russian region. The region's per
capita gross
regional product was 82% of the national median in 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be upgraded if the region records an operating
balance at 5% of
operating revenue on a sustained base, accompanied by direct
risk stabilising at
below 70% of current revenue and by declining reliance on
short-term bank loans.
Further growth of the region's total indebtedness above 80% of
current revenue,
accompanied by persistent refinancing pressure and a negative
operating balance,
would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.