(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Lipetsk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National
Long-term rating at
'AA-(rus)' with a Stable Outlook.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds'
ratings (ISIN
RU000A0JS8T1, RU000A0JUNK5 and RU000A0JTVZ8) have been affirmed
at 'BB' and
'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Lipetsk's satisfactory operating
performance, moderate,
albeit increasing, direct risk and prudent financial management.
The ratings
also factor in the high concentration of the local economy and
continuous
pressure on operating expenditure.
Fitch expects the region's operating performance to remain
satisfactory with an
operating balance sufficient to cover interest payments in
2014-2016. This will
be supported by the region's strong tax base and the ability of
the
administration to control operating expenditure growth.
Higher salaries for public employees in the education and
healthcare sectors
mandated by the federal government led to a weaker, but still
satisfactory,
operating balance at 5.9% of operating revenue in 2013 (2012:
8.5%). This,
together with high capex, led to a widening of the region's
deficit before debt
variation to 13.5% of total revenue (2012: 7%).
Fitch believes the deficit before debt variation will narrow to
below 10% of
total revenue in 2014, with no large-scale investment projects
in the pipeline
over the medium term following the completed construction of
several sports
venues in its municipalities in 2013.
Fitch expects that the region's direct risk will continue to
increase, but
remain moderate in the medium term and will not exceed 60% of
current revenue
(2013: 41.4%). The region's maturity profile is stronger than
for most of its
national peers. The region's direct risk is dominated by
medium-term bank loans
and issued debt with amortising repayments, providing a smooth
maturity profile.
Lipetsk was among a few Russian regions that were able to issue
debt at
acceptable interest rates before western sanctions were
introduced. It issued a
RUB5bn domestic bond in 2014 with a final maturity in 2019. The
region has no
repayments till year-end, following an early repayment of its
RUB1.15bn of bank
loans due in November-December 2014.
The region's economy is developed but concentrated as it hosts
of one of the
largest Russian metallurgic plants, OJSK Novolipetsk Steel
(BBB-/Negative/F3).
Ferrous metallurgy contributed 56% of the region's industrial
output in 2013,
making it vulnerable to fluctuations in the domestic and
international steel
markets. In 2013 the regional economy grew 1.1% yoy following
weak national
growth of 1.3%.
The administration's strategic objective is to diversify the
local economy by
developing a network of special economic zones (SEZs). Since
mid-2000, Lipetsk
has created ten regional SEZs, comprising four industrial, three
agricultural,
one technological and two tourist-recreational zones in the
historical cities of
Zadonsk and Elets. Hence investment into non-metallurgy
activities increased to
86% of total investment in 2013 from 63% in 2004.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Inability to narrow the deficit before debt variation, leading
to an increase in
direct risk to above 60% of current revenue will lead to a
negative rating
action.
An operating balance improvement to above 10% of operating
revenue and debt
coverage (direct risk to current balance) below eight years
(2013: 14.7 years)
would lead to positive rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 70 62
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.