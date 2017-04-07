(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Republic of Karelia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The agency has also affirmed the republic's Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Stable. Karelia's senior unsecured debt ratings have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The ratings reflect Karelia's weak debt metrics, a prolonged difficult economic environment in Russia, and a volatile institutional framework for Russian subnationals. The ratings also factor in the gradual improvement of a fragile operating balance, which we expect to continue over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Karelia demonstrated a slow recovery of its budgetary performance in 2016, but its operating balance remained negative. Thereafter we expect the operating balance to turn to low positive values in 2017-2019, driven by growing tax revenues due to profit recovery of the republic's key industrial tax payers and favourable changes to corporate income tax regulation. Operating performance will be also supported by higher transfers from the federal government, while operating expenditure should remain under control. However, the current balance will continue to be negative, reflecting prolonged structural imbalances of the region's budget. Fitch expects Karelia to gradually narrow its deficit before debt variation to 6%-7% of total revenue in 2017, and further to 5%-6% in 2018-2019. The republic's deficit before debt narrowed to 6.3% in 2016 after double-digit deficits averaging 14.4% in 2013-2015. Fitch expects the shrinkage of deficit in 2017-2018 will be also driven by restrictions on debt stock and budget deficits imposed by the Ministry of Finance in return for financial support. The region's expenditure flexibility is limited, as the scope for capex reduction is almost exhausted, with the share of capital outlays decreasing to about 10% of total spending in 2014-2016 (2011-2013: average 15%). We expect capex to remain at this level in 2017-2019, unless Karelia receives additional capital transfers from the federal government. Karelia intends to implement several measures aimed at current expenditure cut but this could be challenging given inflexible staff cost and current transfers in excess of 90% of operating expenditure in 2016. We expect the republic's direct risk to edge higher to 85% of current revenue over the medium term. It increased in absolute terms to RUB22.2 billion at end-2016, from RUB21 billion in 2015. However, following an almost 10% increase in revenue, debt decreased to 76.6% of current revenue at end-2016 from the peak 80% a year earlier. Further budget loans as a share direct risk increased to 53% at end-2016 from 43% in 2015. Those loans bear almost zero interest rates, hence saving interest expense. Karelia is exposed to material refinancing risk, which stems from the region's high dependence on access to capital market to service its debt. The debt maturity profile is stretched to 2034, but about 96% of the risk is concentrated in 2017-2019. This results in a weighted average maturity of its debt of about two years, which is short in an international context. Karelia's tax base has historically been sound, supporting above-national median wealth metrics. However, fiscal changes introduced in 2012-2013 by the federal government have had a deeply negative effect on the republic's fiscal capacity. In addition, prospects for a swift recovery of Russia's economy remain weak; in its forecast Fitch expects moderate recovery of the national economy at 1.4% yoy in 2017 (2016: -0.2%) and the local economy will likely follow this mild trend in 2017-2019. Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a constraint on the republic's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of revenue sources and assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government limit Karelia's forecasting ability and negatively affect the republic's fiscal capacity and financial flexibility. Fitch expects the region's dependence on financial support from the federal government to increase in 2017-2019. RATING SENSITIVITIES Growth of direct risk above 85% of current revenue, together with a negative operating balance for two years in a row, would lead to a negative rating action. A positive rating action could result from stabilised fiscal performance with operating surpluses leading to sufficient coverage of interest costs. Contact: Primary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 24 05 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Director +7 495 956 24 06 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make the local and regional government internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue; - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1021871 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM.. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW. FITCHRATINGS.COM /SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001