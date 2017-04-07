(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
Republic of
Karelia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'B+'. The agency has also affirmed the republic's Short-Term
Foreign-Currency
IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Stable.
Karelia's senior
unsecured debt ratings have also been affirmed at 'B+'.
The ratings reflect Karelia's weak debt metrics, a prolonged
difficult economic
environment in Russia, and a volatile institutional framework
for Russian
subnationals. The ratings also factor in the gradual improvement
of a fragile
operating balance, which we expect to continue over the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Karelia demonstrated a slow recovery of its budgetary
performance in 2016, but
its operating balance remained negative. Thereafter we expect
the operating
balance to turn to low positive values in 2017-2019, driven by
growing tax
revenues due to profit recovery of the republic's key industrial
tax payers and
favourable changes to corporate income tax regulation. Operating
performance
will be also supported by higher transfers from the federal
government, while
operating expenditure should remain under control. However, the
current balance
will continue to be negative, reflecting prolonged structural
imbalances of the
region's budget.
Fitch expects Karelia to gradually narrow its deficit before
debt variation to
6%-7% of total revenue in 2017, and further to 5%-6% in
2018-2019. The
republic's deficit before debt narrowed to 6.3% in 2016 after
double-digit
deficits averaging 14.4% in 2013-2015. Fitch expects the
shrinkage of deficit in
2017-2018 will be also driven by restrictions on debt stock and
budget deficits
imposed by the Ministry of Finance in return for financial
support.
The region's expenditure flexibility is limited, as the scope
for capex
reduction is almost exhausted, with the share of capital outlays
decreasing to
about 10% of total spending in 2014-2016 (2011-2013: average
15%). We expect
capex to remain at this level in 2017-2019, unless Karelia
receives additional
capital transfers from the federal government. Karelia intends
to implement
several measures aimed at current expenditure cut but this could
be challenging
given inflexible staff cost and current transfers in excess of
90% of operating
expenditure in 2016.
We expect the republic's direct risk to edge higher to 85% of
current revenue
over the medium term. It increased in absolute terms to RUB22.2
billion at
end-2016, from RUB21 billion in 2015. However, following an
almost 10% increase
in revenue, debt decreased to 76.6% of current revenue at
end-2016 from the peak
80% a year earlier. Further budget loans as a share direct risk
increased to 53%
at end-2016 from 43% in 2015. Those loans bear almost zero
interest rates, hence
saving interest expense.
Karelia is exposed to material refinancing risk, which stems
from the region's
high dependence on access to capital market to service its debt.
The debt
maturity profile is stretched to 2034, but about 96% of the risk
is concentrated
in 2017-2019. This results in a weighted average maturity of its
debt of about
two years, which is short in an international context.
Karelia's tax base has historically been sound, supporting
above-national median
wealth metrics. However, fiscal changes introduced in 2012-2013
by the federal
government have had a deeply negative effect on the republic's
fiscal capacity.
In addition, prospects for a swift recovery of Russia's economy
remain weak; in
its forecast Fitch expects moderate recovery of the national
economy at 1.4% yoy
in 2017 (2016: -0.2%) and the local economy will likely follow
this mild trend
in 2017-2019.
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraint on the
republic's ratings. Frequent changes in the allocation of
revenue sources and
assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of
government limit
Karelia's forecasting ability and negatively affect the
republic's fiscal
capacity and financial flexibility. Fitch expects the region's
dependence on
financial support from the federal government to increase in
2017-2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Growth of direct risk above 85% of current revenue, together
with a negative
operating balance for two years in a row, would lead to a
negative rating
action.
A positive rating action could result from stabilised fiscal
performance with
operating surpluses leading to sufficient coverage of interest
costs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 05
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Director
+7 495 956 24 06
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the
local and regional government internationally comparable for
analytical
purposes. These adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021871
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
