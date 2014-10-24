(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Tambov Region's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB+',
with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'B'. The agency
has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at
'AA(rus)' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding Tambov's
solid operating performance, its low, albeit increasing, direct
risk and
above-average economic growth. The ratings also factor in
persistent pressure on
operating expenditure, high refinancing needs and the modest
size of the
economy, resulting in reliance on transfers from the federal
budget.
Fitch expects Tambov to report sound budgetary performance in
2014-2016 with an
operating balance at about 10%-12% of operating revenue, driven
by further
expansion of the tax base and steady transfers from the federal
government. The
region's operating balance declined in 2013 to 10.4% from 16.9%
in 2012, but
remained sufficiently strong to cover debt servicing needs by
3.7x. The
deterioration was due to rising operating expenditure pressure
following the
federal government's decision to increase public sector
salaries.
Fitch estimates Tambov's deficit before debt variation to
gradually narrow to 7%
of total revenue in 2014 and 3% in 2015-2016, due to expected
growth of tax
revenue and a decline in capex. The region recorded a large 13%
deficit before
debt variation in 2013 after two years of surpluses. The deficit
was driven by
high capex that was, to a large extent, carried forward from the
previous year.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to be moderate in the
medium term. It
should reach 30% of current revenue by end-2014 (2013: 25%), and
gradually rise
to 35% by end-2016. Tambov's direct risk was composed of
RUB3.4bn of bank loans
and RUB4.3bn of budget loans as of 1 September 2014. The latter
included a
RUB2.1bn of budget loan covering intra-year cash gaps and which
will be
refinanced by bank loans by end-2014.
The region relies mostly on bank loans contracted with Sberbank
of Russia
(BBB/Negative/F3) with three-year maturities, which is
short-term by
international standards. Fitch does not expect the region to
have any
difficulties in rolling over its bank loans in the medium term,
albeit at higher
interest rates that will put some pressure on the budget.
Tambov faces RUB5.1bn of maturing debt during 2014-2015,
equivalent to 66% of
direct risk as of 1 September 2014. Refinancing risk is,
however, mitigated by
the region's RUB3.8bn of cash reserves and RUB5bn of unutilised
credit lines
that together provide coverage by 1.7x.
Tambov's economy grew at a faster rate than the national economy
during
2010-2013, with a cumulative growth of about 35% versus national
growth of 9%.
Growth was mostly driven by the development of the agricultural
sector that
represented 18% of Tambov's gross regional product in 2013. The
regional
administration forecasts continued economic growth of 9% in 2014
(2013: 10%),
exceeding Fitch's forecast of 0.5% for the national economy.
Tambov's wealth indicators remain below the national median and
its tax base is
modest. It makes the region highly dependent on federal
transfers, which
amounted to 55% of total revenue in 2013. Positively, federal
transfers act as a
stabilising factor during recessions, making the region less
vulnerable to
negative external shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Direct risk stabilising at around 20% of current revenue,
coupled with a strong
operating balance at above 15% of operating revenue, could
trigger a positive
rating action.
Continuously wide budget deficit leading to growth of direct
risk above 50% of
current revenue, accompanied by high refinancing pressure, would
lead to
negative rating action.
