(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Tyumen Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with Negative Outlooks, Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and National Long-term rating at 'AAA(rus)' with Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Tyumen's net cash positive status, low direct risk, and sound operating performance. The also consider the region's sound, albeit slowing, economy. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the sovereign ratings (BBB). Fitch expects Tyumen to maintain sound fiscal performance with operating surpluses of about 20% in 2014-2016 (2013: 17%), as tax revenue collection stabilises following a sharp decline in the previous year. A new tax regime for large corporates (formation of consolidated groups and use of advanced depreciation) introduced in 2012-2013 had negatively affected Tyumen's tax revenue, which dropped by 28% compared with the previous year. Taxes represented 86% of the region's 2013 operating revenue, with corporate and personal income taxes the primary source of taxation. The agency also expects a narrower deficit before debt variation by end-2014, at 10% of total revenue. The region's deficit widened sharply to 28.5% of total revenue by end-2013 from 3% in 2012, as a decline in operating revenue more than offset reduced opex. Tyumen region has remained free of direct debt since 2009. The region's interim direct risk is limited to a budget loan of RUB320m contracted from the federal government as of end-November 2014. However, Fitch expects the region's direct risk to increase up to 5% of current revenue in 2014 and up to 10%-15% in 2015-2016, from 0.3% in 2013, fuelled by a budgeted deficit. The region has remained net cash-positive since 2009 with an interim cash position at end-Q314 of RUB43bn, up from RUB16.6bn at end-2013. Tyumen depleted part of its cash to fund the budget deficit in 2013, as cash reserves fell to RUB16.6bn from RUB48.8bn a year earlier. Fitch expects the region to maintain a satisfactory cash position over the medium term. The administration expects continued growth of the local economy of 5% p.a. in 2014-2016, boosted by increased output in the petrochemical and oil refining industries. The region's GRP increased 7% yoy in 2013, according to the administration's estimates, underpinned by steady output in the oil and gas sector. Strong economic performance supports the region's per capita wealth indicators, which are significantly above the national average. RATING SENSITIVITIES The region's ratings are capped by Russia's ratings. A downgrade is unlikely due to the region's intrinsic strength, unless the sovereign is downgraded. However, a sustained material downward deviation in performance from our baseline scenario would be negative for the region's ratings. The ratings would be positively affected by a revision of the sovereign's Outlook to Stable from Negative. Contact: Primary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 9994 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Behruz Ismailov Associate Director +7 495 956 9980 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 76 807 6111 Media Relations: Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria (Outside the United States) â€“ Effective Apr. 19, 2011 to Mar. 5, 2012 here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.