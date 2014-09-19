(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Ulyanovsk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-', with Negative Outlooks, and its Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National
Long-term rating at
'A+(rus)' with a Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's continued weak operating
balance, its budget
deficit, on-going refinancing pressure and a modest economic
profile.
Positively, the ratings factor in still moderate, albeit rising,
direct risk and
low contingent liabilities.
Fitch expects Ulyanovsk's budgetary performance to remain weak
over the medium
term, with a negative operating balance in 2014. The region's
operating
expenditure will continue to be under pressure due to the
federal government's
decision to raise the salaries of public employees and implement
other social
programmes, while tax revenue will be negatively affected by the
slowdown of the
national economy. Fitch expects the federal government to
provide additional
financial support to the region, but this will not fully cover
rising
expenditure needs.
Fitch expects Ulyanovsk's direct risk to exceed 50% of current
revenue by 2016
(2013: 41%) as a result of continued budget deficit. We estimate
that
Ulyanovsk's deficit before debt variation will narrow to around
10% of total
revenue in 2014 and to 5%-6% in 2015-2016, from 15.6% in 2013,
driven by a
reduction of capital expenditure. Although negative current
balances leave the
region dependent on access to debt markets for funding of
capital outlays and
refinancing of maturing debt, direct risk is still moderate
compared with
international peers.
Refinancing risk exists over the medium term. The region relies
on mostly bank
loans with a three-year maturity and faces RUB10bn of maturing
debt during
2015-2016, equivalent to 70% of total risk at end-July 2014.
Fitch considers
that Ulyanovsk has fair access to capital markets and expects
the region to roll
over these loans, albeit at higher interest rates that will put
additional
pressure on the budget.
The region's administration has been successful in lengthening
its debt maturity
profile and curbing interest expenses. In December 2013 and
January 2014
Ulyanovsk contracted RUB1.7bn of five-year credit lines with
local banks that
extended its maturity profile till 2019. Additionally, the
region will by
end-2014 refinance RUB870m of its direct debt with a budget loan
at a reduced
interest rate of 0.1%, which will help reduce the cost of
borrowing.
The region's economy is modest in size and per capita gross
regional product
(GRP) was about 20% lower than the national median in 2012. This
has resulted in
a low self-financing capacity for capital outlays, and
dependence on federal
capital grants and debt financing. Capital grants from the
federal budget
covered about half of the region's capital spending during
2012-2013 and the
remainder was financed by new debt. The administration expects
the region's GRP
to shrink 3% in 2014, before recovering to a growth of 1%-2.5%
in 2015-2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A continued negative operating balance, coupled with an
inability to cope with
refinancing risk and interest paid-to-operating revenues
exceeding 5% (end-2013:
2.3%), would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 87
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
