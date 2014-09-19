(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Ulyanovsk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-', with Negative Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)' with a Negative Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the region's continued weak operating balance, its budget deficit, on-going refinancing pressure and a modest economic profile. Positively, the ratings factor in still moderate, albeit rising, direct risk and low contingent liabilities. Fitch expects Ulyanovsk's budgetary performance to remain weak over the medium term, with a negative operating balance in 2014. The region's operating expenditure will continue to be under pressure due to the federal government's decision to raise the salaries of public employees and implement other social programmes, while tax revenue will be negatively affected by the slowdown of the national economy. Fitch expects the federal government to provide additional financial support to the region, but this will not fully cover rising expenditure needs. Fitch expects Ulyanovsk's direct risk to exceed 50% of current revenue by 2016 (2013: 41%) as a result of continued budget deficit. We estimate that Ulyanovsk's deficit before debt variation will narrow to around 10% of total revenue in 2014 and to 5%-6% in 2015-2016, from 15.6% in 2013, driven by a reduction of capital expenditure. Although negative current balances leave the region dependent on access to debt markets for funding of capital outlays and refinancing of maturing debt, direct risk is still moderate compared with international peers. Refinancing risk exists over the medium term. The region relies on mostly bank loans with a three-year maturity and faces RUB10bn of maturing debt during 2015-2016, equivalent to 70% of total risk at end-July 2014. Fitch considers that Ulyanovsk has fair access to capital markets and expects the region to roll over these loans, albeit at higher interest rates that will put additional pressure on the budget. The region's administration has been successful in lengthening its debt maturity profile and curbing interest expenses. In December 2013 and January 2014 Ulyanovsk contracted RUB1.7bn of five-year credit lines with local banks that extended its maturity profile till 2019. Additionally, the region will by end-2014 refinance RUB870m of its direct debt with a budget loan at a reduced interest rate of 0.1%, which will help reduce the cost of borrowing. The region's economy is modest in size and per capita gross regional product (GRP) was about 20% lower than the national median in 2012. This has resulted in a low self-financing capacity for capital outlays, and dependence on federal capital grants and debt financing. Capital grants from the federal budget covered about half of the region's capital spending during 2012-2013 and the remainder was financed by new debt. The administration expects the region's GRP to shrink 3% in 2014, before recovering to a growth of 1%-2.5% in 2015-2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES A continued negative operating balance, coupled with an inability to cope with refinancing risk and interest paid-to-operating revenues exceeding 5% (end-2013: 2.3%), would lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 87 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 111 