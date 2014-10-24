(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Chelyabinsk
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and National
Long-term rating at
'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The agency also affirmed OJSC Southern Urals Civil Construction
and Mortgage
Corporation's (ISIN RU000A0JTGC8) RUB2.5bn outstanding senior
unsecured domestic
bonds at Long-term local currency 'BBB-' and National Long-term
'AA+(rus)'. The
bonds are guaranteed by Chelyabinsk Region, which is the sole
shareholder of the
company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Chelyabinsk Region's low debt and strong
economy. However,
the ratings also take into account its high contingent
liabilities, growing debt
and deteriorating budgetary performance. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's
view that, despite high pressure on expenditure and a nationwide
economic
slowdown, the region will maintain its current level of
creditworthiness through
the economic cycle.
Fitch expects Chelyabinsk Region's direct risk to remain low at
under 25% of
current revenue and its debt ratios to remain strong in
2014-2016. Direct risk
rose to RUB12bn or 12% of current revenue at end-2013, from 5% a
year earlier.
Debt coverage by current balance remained strong at less than
two years at
end-2013. Interest paid accounted for less than 1% of operating
revenue in 2013.
Chelyabinsk Region has issued guarantees of RUB3.3bn in favour
of OJSC Southern
Urals Civil Construction and Mortgage Corporation's bond. After
a period of
sharp growth the total amount of outstanding guarantees issued
by the region
stabilised at RUB10.5bn as of 1 September 2014. However, net
overall risk
increased to 22% of current revenue at end-2013, from 10% a year
earlier. So far
no guarantees have been called by lenders, but further growth of
contingent risk
will put pressure on the region's creditworthiness.
The region historically has high cash reserves, which stood at
RUB7.2bn at 1
September 2014, up from RUB3bn at end-2013 (end-2012: RUB7bn).
The region has no
maturing debt in 2014 and faces only a maturing budget loan of
RUB0.5bn in 2015.
Its refinancing peak is in 2016 at RUB10.2bn but Fitch does not
expect the
region to face difficulties in accessing debt markets or in
rolling over its
existing loans with Sberbank of Russia (BBB/Negative/F3).
Fitch expects the region's budgetary performance to remain
satisfactory, but
below historical levels. Operating surpluses are likely to be at
5%-6% of
operating revenue in 2014-2016 (2013: 7.3%). The federal
government's election
pledges to raise public sector salaries will continue to fuel
growth of
operating expenditure in the medium term, while revenue growth
will not return
to pre-2012 levels due to the economic slowdown. As a result the
region may cut
capital expenditure to below 20% of total expenditure due to
declining budgetary
spending flexibility.
Chelyabinsk Region has a sound industrial economy, which
supports wealth
indicators above the national median. The region is home to
well-developed
metallurgical and machine-building industries. The tax base is
slightly
concentrated with the 10 largest taxpayers accounting for about
20% of tax
revenue per year in 2012 and 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Further upgrade is unlikely under Fitch's base case scenario.
However,
improvement of budgetary performance with operating surpluses
consistently at
above 10% of operating revenue, coupled with maintenance of net
overall risk at
below 40% of current revenue, could lead to an upgrade.
Sharp growth of total indebtedness to above 50% of current
revenue or weak
operating surpluses at below 5% of operating revenue leading to
fragile debt
ratios would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 23 April
2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.