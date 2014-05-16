(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Russian Mari
El Republic's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'.
The agency has also affirmed the republic's National Long-term
rating at
'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
Mari El's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also
been affirmed at
'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects Mari El to continue posting sound budgetary
performance in
2014-2016, with margins comfortably at 8%-9% (2013: 9%). The
republic's deficit
before debt variation remained at a reasonable 7.7% of total
revenue in 2013
(2012: 9.6%). The federal government's election pledges to raise
public sector
salaries and fund other social programmes will continue to fuel
growth of the
republic's operating expenditure in the medium term. However,
the region's
prudent fiscal management should help prevent aggressive growth
in opex.
Fitch expects moderate increase in the republic's direct risk to
about 50% of
current revenue in 2014 and 55%-60% in 2015-2016 to fund its
forecasted budget
deficit. The republic's direct risk rose to 47% in 2013 in line
with Fitch's
expectations (2012: 41%). Mari El used 2013 debt to fund some of
its capital
outlays and to finance its budget deficit. The republic's debt
stock is
concentrated, with 72% of medium-term bank loans. The rest is
accounted for by
domestic bonds (14%), federal budget loans (13%) and short-term
bank loans (1%).
Fitch assesses Mari El's immediate refinancing risk as moderate,
given its plans
to continue issuing medium-term bonds in 2014, supplemented by
bank loans with
maturities of over 36 months. Fitch expects the republic's
contingent risk to
remain limited to the debt of its public sector entities and
guarantees, and no
new guarantees are expected to be issued in 2014-2016.
Mari El's cash reserves declined to RUB264m in 2013 from RUB476m
a year earlier
as they were used to fund the republic's budget deficit.
Liquidity is also
supported by untapped committed credit lines totaling RUB336m as
of end-March
2014.
Mari El's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than the
average of
other Russian regions. Its per capita gross regional product
(GRP) was about 30%
lower than the national median in 2012. Mari El's economy slowed
down in 2013
with GRP expanding 1.7% yoy (2012: 4.4% yoy). The republic's
administration
expects slow growth in the economy of around 3%-3.5% yoy in
2014-2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be positively affected by improved budgetary
performance
leading to deficit before debt decreasing below 5% of total
revenue, coupled
with an extension of the debt maturity profile.
Conversely, a downgrade or revision of the Outlook to Negative
could result from
sustained deterioration of operating performance with an
operating margin below
5%, coupled with weaker debt coverage (2013: 8 years) exceeding
average debt
maturity (2013: 4 years) over the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956-9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956-9987
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
