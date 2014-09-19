(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Russian Nizhniy Novgorod Region's Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'.
The National Long-term rating has been affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'.
The Outlooks on
the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The region's outstanding RUB27.5bn senior unsecured domestic
bonds' ratings have
also been affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the region's stable operating
performance, expected
lengthening of its debt maturity profile and promised support
from the federal
government. Negatively, the ratings factor in continuous
pressure on operating
expenditure and high refinancing risk over the medium term.
Fitch expects the region's operating balance to stabilise over
the medium term
at 7%-8% of operating revenue (2013: 10%). Operating expenditure
will remain
under pressure due to additional spending obligations on salary
increases
mandated by the federal government, and the negative net effect
of reallocation
of expenditure responsibilities and revenue sources between
municipal and
regional budgets in 2013-2014.
The region's tax revenue has been negatively affected by new
rules on corporate
income tax (CIT) payment by consolidated taxpayer groups. So far
in 2014 the new
rules are estimated to have shaved RUB3.6bn off the region's CIT
proceeds. In
response the federal government plans to provide RUB4.1bn in
additional current
transfers to the region in 2H14 to compensate for CIT losses and
to partially
pay for obligatory salary increases.
Fitch assumes the region will continue to maintain a fairly high
level of capex
over the medium term, ahead of the World Cup in 2018 of which
the region will be
host. This will result in continued budget deficit. Fitch
expects deficit before
debt variation will account for 9% of total revenue in 2014,
which is in line
with the average seen in 2012-2013.
Direct risk will continue to grow, albeit at a slower rate.
Fitch expects it to
account for 55% of current revenue in 2014, at similar levels to
2013. The
region will receive RUB6bn of three-year budget loans at 0.1%
interest rates
from the federal government until end-2014, allowing interest
savings over the
medium term.
The region faces refinancing pressure on 80% of direct risk
during 2014-2016.
The risk is mitigated by the administration's ability to lock in
new funding
resources well in advance of maturity. The region faces
RUB16.4bn maturing debt
at end-2014, which are fully covered by RUB19.5bn of contracted
credit lines
with banks.
Fitch expects the region's debt maturity profile will even out
in the near
future. Historically, its bank loans had been short-term only.
Some of the
region's bank credit lines contracted in 2014 have three-year
maturity and there
are plans to issue another RUB10bn seven-year domestic bond in
4Q14, further
smoothing the debt maturity profile.
The region's economy is well-developed and diversified. Its GRP
is among the top
15 in Russia. The administration expects the economy will
continue to expand by
an average 2%-3% in the medium term, which will support tax
revenue. In 2013 GRP
increased 3%, exceeding national growth of 1.3%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improvements in debt coverage to levels matching the average
debt maturity,
accompanied by continued sound operating performance, would lead
to an upgrade.
Deterioration of operating balance to below 5% of operating
revenue, or
deterioration of debt coverage ratio to above 10 years (2013:
8.1 years), could
lead to a downgrade.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
