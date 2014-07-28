(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based OAO
MegaFon's (MegaFon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+' with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this
commentary.
OAO MegaFon's business and financial profile corresponds to
mid-'BBB' rating
level on a standalone basis, given the company's established
market positions,
strong free cash flow generation and low leverage. This is
notched down two
levels for corporate governance risks generally in Russia and
specific to
MegaFon, in particular shareholder influence by Alisher Usmanov,
the ultimate
controlling owner.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Positions
MegaFon is the second-largest mobile operator in Russia by
subscriber and
revenue. The company has been able to gradually increase its
market share over
the last five years. We believe further gains are likely,
although at a slower
pace. Historically, MegaFon has invested more than its peers,
resulting in
strong territorial coverage and quality network. Prior years'
capex and its
network advantage over peers should continue to help improving
the company's
market position.
Russia's Largest LTE Portfolio
MegaFon controls more spectrum than any other operator in
Russia, which
guarantees it a high data capacity for years to come. However,
any strategic
advantages of having more spectrum over peers may only be
realised in the
long-run. The currently available frequencies intended for LTE
remain
under-utilised in Russia due to low LTE device proliferation.
Positive Growth Outlook
We estimate that MegaFon's revenue growth will remain positive
in the short
term, likely in the low-to-mid single digit territory. A key
growth driver will
be data and bundled offers compensating for mild pressures on
voice revenue.
Competition is likely to intensify when a joint venture of Tele2
Russia and
Rostelecom rolls out its operations into new territories,
including, most
importantly, in Moscow. However, we believe that significant
pricing pressure is
unlikely for quality network operators, including MegaFon.
Moderate Leverage Sustainable
In our view, organic development and the current dividend policy
of paying the
higher of 50% of net income and 70% of cash flow may be financed
from the
company's strong internally generated cash flow. Pre-dividend
free cash flow
margin is likely to remain in the low double-digit territory and
leverage within
a targeted range of between 1.2x and 1.5x net debt/EBITDA.
Shareholding a Risk
Fitch does not view corporate governance at Megafon as
significantly
above-average. This is reflected in Fitch's application of the
standard
two-notch discount for systemic governance weaknesses in Russia
and in its legal
environment under which issuer-specific governance standards
operate. While
MegaFon has put in place appropriate board practices and
internal controls Fitch
believes key risks relate mainly to the potential negative
influence of
MegaFon's majority shareholder, USM Holdings. The latter
company is a
non-transparent private holding company controlled by Alisher
Usmanov.
Sound Liquidity and Maturity Profile
MegaFon's maturity profile is long-dated with over 40% of debt,
as of end-1Q14,
scheduled for redemption in five years and longer. The company's
RUB63.2bn of
cash on the balance sheet at end-1Q14 and undrawn credit
facilities (reported at
RUB85.6bn as of end-2013) comfortably covered its 2014 debt
repayments and
Scartel acquisition commitments. The company's exposure to
foreign currency
risks is low with 80% of debt denominated in RUB (including
through FX hedges)
at end-1Q14. We expect this ratio to have significantly improved
after the
company made an early USD payment for Scartel in June 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include
- A sustained increase in leverage to above 3x funds from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage (FY13: 2.1x; we forecast it to
remain stable in
FY14). This, combined with liquidity and refinancing risks, may
lead to a
downgrade.
- Competitive weaknesses and market share erosion, leading to
significant
deterioration in pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) generation.
MegaFon's
pre-dividend FCF margin averaged 19% in 2011-2013, and we expect
it to be in the
low double-digit territory in the medium term.
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
positive rating action include
- Stronger strategic positioning in the Russian market while
maintaining robust
financial performance and cash flow generation. This may be
demonstrated by a
pronounced mobile market leadership in spite of a fourth mobile
operator entry
and/or by a capability to offer a wider package of telecom
services to most of
its customer base including wire-line broadband services.
However, we believe
both are remote prospects over the medium-term;
- A stronger ring-fence around MegaFon, protecting it from
potential negative
shareholder influence.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(rus)', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BB+' and 'AA(rus)
Bonds issued by MegaFon Finans LLC and guaranteed by MegaFon:
affirmed at 'BB+'
and 'AA(rus)'.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated May
2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
