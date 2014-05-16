(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Russian
Republic of Khakassia's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term
foreign
currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the republic's
National
Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)' with a Stable Outlook.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds (ISIN
RU000A0JU8R1
and RU000A0JSQR7) of RUB4.2bn have also been affirmed at 'BB'
and 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Khakassia's still adequate budgetary
performance with
operating balance fully covering interest payment, its moderate
- albeit
increasing - direct risk with smooth maturity profile and low
contingent
liabilities. The ratings also factor in high tax concentration,
although the
distribution of the top 10 taxpayers across three industries
mitigates sudden
tax revenue shock in one particular sector.
Fitch expects Khakassia to report stable budgetary performance
in 2014-2016 with
operating balance at about 6% of operating revenue. The
operating balance
deteriorated in 2013 to 4% from 10% a year earlier, driven by
contraction of the
tax base due to low market prices in the coal industry over the
last two years.
Operating expenditure will continue to be under pressure in the
medium term due
to the federal government's decision to raise public sector
salaries and fund
other social programmes.
Fitch estimates Khakassia's deficit before debt variation will
narrow to 9% of
total revenue in 2014-2016 from 20% in 2013 on the gradual
restoration of tax
revenue and steady transfers from the federal government. Given
the republic's
limited cash reserves, the agency expects the deficit to be
fully covered by new
debt. The significant deficit in 2013 was caused by increased
capital transfers
to municipalities and by significantly lower tax revenue.
Fitch now expects a much sharper increase in the republic's
direct risk to 70%
of current revenue by end-2016, compared with 45% previously. In
2014 the
republic plans to issue a RUB2.5bn seven-year bond to fund the
deficit and to
partially refinance maturing bank loans. The region's direct
risk rose to 50% in
2013 (2012: 26%) and was composed of bank loans (26%), domestic
bonds (53%), and
budget loans (21%). Debt servicing coverage (direct debt
servicing/operating
balance) significantly deteriorated in 2013 to 327% (2012: 115%)
and approached
the lower end of the current rating.
Fitch expects refinancing pressure to remain moderate in the
medium term, due to
the republic's smooth debt maturity profile. Khakassia relies
mostly on
three-year bank loans and seven-year domestic bonds. In 2014 the
republic faces
maturing debt of RUB2.4bn, which corresponded to 25% of direct
risk as at 1
April 2014. Such refinancing risk is mitigated by RUB1.4bn
available committed
credit lines with commercial banks.
Contingent risk remains moderate and is limited to the debt of
few public sector
entities and guarantees issued by the republic. Fitch assesses
as prudent the
republic's ability to control contingent risk stemming from its
public sector
and issued guarantees.
Khakassia's tax base is strong, but concentrated in a few
companies in the
mining, non-ferrous metallurgy and hydro-power generation
sectors. The 10
largest taxpayers contributed 44.1% to the republic's tax
revenue in 2013 (2012:
52.3%). Taxes provided 71% of operating revenue in 2013.
Khakassia's creditworthiness remains constrained by the
institutional framework
for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia. The
predictability of
Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by frequent
reallocation of revenue
and expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of
government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Inability to restore debt servicing coverage to 100%, coupled
with inability to
narrow deficit before debt variation to less than 10% of total
revenue for two
consecutive years, would be negative for the ratings.
A positive rating action, although unlikely in the near term,
would result from
consolidation of budgetary performance with an operating margin
consistently
above 10% and maintaining sound debt payback ratio (2013: 87.8
years) that
matches average debt maturity (2013: 4.4 years) over the medium
term.
