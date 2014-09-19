(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Russian Republic of Sakha's (Yakutia) Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F3'
and National Long-term rating at 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term
ratings are Stable.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
Long-term local currency 'BBB-' and National Long-term
'AA+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Sakha's strong economy and low levels of
debt. They also
factor in its high contingent liabilities and a worsening, but
still sound,
budgetary performance. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view
that despite
high pressure on expenditure and a nation-wide economic
slowdown, the republic
will maintain its creditworthiness over the medium term and
through the economic
slowdown.
Sakha's ratings are underpinned by a strong economy that is
exceptionally rich
in natural resources such as diamonds, coal, oil, natural gas
and gold. The
natural resources industry is dominated by OJSC ALROSA
(BB/Stable/B), the
world's largest diamond producer with more than a 25% share of
global rough
diamond production. Completion of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean
(ESPO) pipeline
in 2009 has helped develop the republic's untapped oil and gas
reserves.
On 1 September 2014 Russia launched the construction of a new
gas pipeline in
Sakha's capital Yakutsk. The Power of Siberia pipeline will
largely follow the
path of ESPO oil pipeline and will be fed from the Chayanda gas
and oil field
located in Sakha supplying natural gas worth USD400bn to China
for 30 years.
Sakha's gross regional product per capita in 2012 was higher
than the national
median by about 130% and its average salary exceeded the
national median by
1.5x. Russia's major diamond, oil, gas, pipeline, coal, railway
and energy
companies have made significant investments in Sakha. Fitch
expects the economy
to grow above national rates in 2015-2016 at 3%-4% in real
terms. However, tax
concentration on top three taxpayers, at above 40% in 2013, will
remain a risk
in the foreseeable future.
Fitch expects Sakha's direct risk to remain low at under 20% of
current revenue
in 2014-2016. As of 1 September 2014 direct risk was RUB16.4bn,
down from
RUB17bn at end-2013. However, Sakha has high contingent
liabilities, comprising
issued guarantees of RUB8.2bn at 1 September 2014 and debt of
companies under
the region's control of about RUB25bn, net of guaranteed amount,
at end-2013.
The republic has a wide network of public sector enterprises,
mainly because its
vast territory, under-developed infrastructure and a severe
climate result in
high entry costs for private companies. Disproportionate growth
of contingent
risk will put pressure on Sakha's creditworthiness.
Sakha historically has cash buffers that mitigate its
refinancing risks. The
republic had RUB10.1bn liquidity balance as of 1 September 2014.
It has no debt
maturing for the remainder of the year and refinancing needs for
2015 are
RUB3bn. Sakha faces a refinancing peak of RUB10.5bn in 2016, but
Fitch does not
expect the republic to have difficulties in accessing debt
markets.
Fitch expects stable operating performance in 2014-2016, but
operating surpluses
are likely to be below historical levels, at 8%-10% of operating
revenue. The
federal government's election pledges to raise public sector
salaries will
continue to fuel growth of operating expenditure. Sakha's
operating surplus
continued to deteriorate in 2013, falling to 8% of operating
revenue (16% in
2010-2011), below Fitch expectations.
The ratings are negatively affected by the evolving nature of
the institutional
framework for LRGs in Russia. It has a shorter track record of
stable
development than many of its international peers. The
predictability of Russian
LRGs' budgetary policy is constrained by the continuous
reallocation of revenue
and expenditure responsibilities within the government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improvement of Sakha's budgetary performance well above Fitch's
expectations,
coupled with a reduction of net overall risk to about 20% of
current revenue,
from about 35% at end-2013, would lead to an upgrade.
Growth of net overall risk to above 50% of current revenue or
sharp
deterioration of debt coverage ratios could lead to a downgrade.
