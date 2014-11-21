(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Stavropol Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' and its National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlooks. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding Stavropol's satisfactory operating performance amid stagnating operating revenue and moderate, albeit growing, direct risk with a smooth maturity profile. The ratings also factor in a persistent capex-driven budget deficit, moderate refinancing pressure and the region's below-national average wealth and economic indicators. Fitch expects the region's direct risk will increase in 2014-2016 and will reach 50% of current revenue by end-2016 (2013: 29%), which is still moderate in the international context. The debt increase will be fuelled by a persistent budget deficit estimated at 7%-9% of total revenue in 2014-2016, driven by continuing high capex amid a deceleration of operating revenue and by the rigidity of the majority of operating expenditure. The latter are mostly social spending and include salaries of public employees and transfers to municipalities and residents under different social programmes. Stavropol needs to repay RUB3bn of issued bonds and RUB1.7bn of budget loans maturing in 2014-2015, which corresponded to a moderate 31% of direct risk as of 1 November 2014. For 10M14 Stavropol refinanced its short-term bank loans with two-year bank loans, reducing refinancing pressure for the next 12 months but contributing to a higher refinancing peak in 2016. Due to its persistent budget deficit the region is dependent on access to financial markets for debt refinancing. Stavropol had unutilised credit lines of RUB15bn as of 1 November 2014 to refinance maturing debt and to fund the expected budget deficit. Fitch expects that the region will also use part of its high cash reserves of RUB3bn to limit debt growth. Stavropol's direct risk is well-structured and has a smooth maturity profile. As of 1 November 2014, it consisted of RUB7.8bn of five- and seven-year bonds, RUB3bn of two- and three-year bank loans and RUB5bn of budget loans maturing between 2014 and 2017. Fitch expects the operating balance will slightly deteriorate in the medium term but remain sound at 7%-8% (2013: 10%) of operating revenue due to a deceleration of tax revenue, and a decline in current transfers after a significant rise of 26% in 2013. Stavropol's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than that of the average Russian region and is dominated by agriculture and food processing. Its per capita gross regional product (GRP) was about 63% of the national median in 2012. However, the region's economy is less dependent on the external environment, which can prove volatile. The regional government expects average regional GDP growth of 2.7% p.a. in 2014-2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES A sustained sound operating balance at about 10% of operating revenue and debt coverage (2013: 3.6 years) in line with average maturity profile (2013: four years) would lead to an upgrade. Weakening of the operating margin towards zero, coupled with an increase in direct risk above 50% of current revenue, would lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 01 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street, Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 