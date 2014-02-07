LONDON/FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Ryazan
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'B+', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National
Long-term rating at
'A(rus)'. The Outlook is Negative.
The rating action also affects the region's RUB3.3bn outstanding
senior
unsecured domestic bond issues (ISIN RU000A0JR5G5 and ISIN
RU000A0JTGF1).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's elevated debt levels, which are
one of the
highest among Fitch-rated Russian local and regional
governments. Fitch expects
further growth of the region's direct risk in 2014-2016, which
will exceed 80%
of current revenue by end-2014. At end-2013 the region's direct
risk reached 75%
of current revenue (2012: 72%).
Fitch estimates Ryazan region's immediate refinancing needs as
substantial
because 44% or RUB10.8bn of direct risk matures in 2014. The
agency does not
expect the region to face difficulties in refinancing. However,
should the
financial markets worsen the region will have to rely on
assistance from the
federal government.
Fitch believes that federal government election pledges to raise
public sector
salaries will continue to fuel growth of operating expenditure
in 2014, while
revenue growth will not return to pre-2012 levels due to the
economic slowdown.
The region's preliminary estimates show overall deficit widening
to 18% in 2013
(2012: 12%) and a lower operating surplus at 2.4% (2012: 4.3%).
Ryazan Region's debt coverage and debt servicing ratios are at
unsustainable
levels due to its low operating surpluses. This implies the
region may have to
service part of its debt with new borrowings. Fitch forecasts
that these ratios
will remain weak in the foreseeable future.
The region's economy is modest in the national context but is
fairly diversified
and benefits from close proximity to Moscow, the country's
capital. Gross
regional product per capita was 84% of the national median in
2011.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Direct risk exceeding 80% of current revenue or inability to
post a sufficient
operating balance to cover interest payments would lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 9 April
2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
