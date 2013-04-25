(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed S
- Finanzgruppe
Hessen Thueringen's (S-Verbund HT) Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'A+' with a Stable Outlook. S-Verbund HT's Group Viability
Rating (VR) has been
affirmed at 'a+'.
The agency has also affirmed the IDRs of the 50 savings banks
members of
S-Verbund HT's mutual support scheme, its central institution
Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba) as well as the Irish
subsidiary of the
regional savings banks associations (Sparkassen- und Giroverband
Hessen-Thueringen, SGVHT) - NASPA Dublin. A full list of rating
actions is at
the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRF) AND
SENIOR DEBT
S-Verbund HT is a banking group comprising 50 savings banks in
the federal
states of Hesse and Thuringia represented by the SGVHT and
Helaba which is
68.9%-owned by SVGHT. S-Verbund HT integrates retail banking in
Hesse and
Thuringia via its savings banks with commercial wholesale
banking services
provided by Helaba.
S-Verbund HT's full-year 2012 consolidated financial statements
will not be
published until July 2013. However, the 50 savings banks in the
group reported a
preliminary pre-tax profit of about EUR1.2bn for the financial
year 2012.
Helaba's consolidated pre-tax profit for 2012 was EUR512m and
net income was
EUR318m. Fitch notes some overlap in the two sets of reported
numbers from
Frankfurter Sparkasse, which is wholly owned by Helaba and
therefore
consolidated in both accounts.
S-Verbund HT's Long-term IDR is on the same level as its VR and
also at its SRF
meaning that its Long-Term IDR would remain the same if
S-Verbund HT's VR was
downgraded. In common with other banks with a SRF of 'A+', the
group has a
Short-term IDR of 'F1+', reflecting greater certainty of support
propensity in
the short-term.
The SRF and Support Rating reflect the extremely high
probability of support
that would be provided by the states of Hesse and Thuringia if
needed, given
S-Verbund HT's vital role in the two states, the group's strong
regional market
share and its relationship with both states. Fitch does not rate
both states,
but its creditworthiness is underpinned by the strength of the
German solidarity
system, which links the states' creditworthiness to that of the
Federal Republic
of Germany.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
A downgrade of S-Verbund HT's Long-term IDR would require a
combined downgrade
of its VR and SRF. S-Verbund HT's SRF is sensitive to any change
in Fitch's view
of the ability or propensity of the states of Hesse and
Thuringia in case of
need. Germany's 'AAA' credit rating has a Stable Outlook and the
propensity for
support is unlikely to change in the medium term due to the
strategic and
economic importance of the bank to the local region. Even if the
SRF was revised
downwards, Fitch might consider the group's liquidity profile to
be strong
enough to maintain a Short-term IDR of 'F1+' rather than the
more common 'F1'
with an 'A+' Long-term IDR.
NASPA Dublin's IDRs are based solely on the high likelihood of
support that the
small Dublin-based bank would receive, in case of need, from the
SGVHT. NASPA
Dublin is not a member of S-Verbund, but the bank would be
supported by SGVHT
and its member banks due to its legal status as an unlimited
company. NASPA
Dublin has been in a targeted deleveraging process since
end-2007 and Fitch
expects its outstanding obligations would be paid in full in the
highly unlikely
scenario that Ireland would implement capital control.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
S-Verbund HT's VR reflects the group's strong and diversified
franchise in the
states of Hesse and Thuringia, its clear strategy with resilient
core
profitability, stable retail funding base, sound capitalisation
and robust track
record through the financial crisis. The VR also takes into
account the group's
solid performance which is characterised by a high degree of
stability,
particularly from the group's resilient retail business.
Fitch sees little downside risk to earnings. This includes the
acquisition of
Verbundbank from former WestLB AG (WestLB) given the low risk
and the
conservative estimates of how the acquired cost base will at
least be covered by
revenues.
At the same time, Fitch highlights Helaba's significant exposure
to the
commercial real estate markets in Germany, USA and UK, exposure
to weakening
European sovereigns and financial institutions as well as ship
financing. In
Fitch's view, these risks are balanced by the loss-absorbing
resources of Helaba
and the entire group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
S-Verbund HT's VR would come under pressure if Fitch revised its
view on the
financial strength of the savings banks or in the case of a
significant
deterioration in the quality of its loan portfolio, particularly
within national
and international commercial real estate and corporate finance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Helaba's subordinated debt instruments have been affirmed at
'A'. In Fitch's
opinion, there is a high probability that the mutual support
will extend to
so-called gone-concern capital instruments (i.e. subordinated
debt) of Helaba,
especially in light of its strategic role and its central
treasury function
within the group. Therefore, Helaba's subordinated debt rating
is notched down
once from S-Verbund HT's VR of 'a+' to reflect the higher loss
severity of these
instruments compared with senior unsecured notes.
The subordinated debt instruments' ratings would change if Fitch
changes its
view on the financial strength of S-Verbund HT's and its VR
accordingly.
The rating actions are as follows:
S-Verbund HT
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Helaba and NASPA Dublin
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
The ratings of the group's 50 savings banks (as listed below)
have been affirmed
at:
Long-term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR 'F1+'
Fitch has also affirmed its obligations guaranteed by the states
of Hesse and
Thuringia ('AAA'/Stable) at Long-term 'AAA'.
Helaba's other obligations are affirmed as follows:
Senior unsecured at Long-term 'A+'
Short-term debt at 'F1+'
Subordinated at Long-term 'A'
Market linked securities at Long-term 'A+emr'
The group's 50 savings banks are:
Sparkasse Altenburger Land
Sparkasse Arnstadt-Ilmenau
Sparkasse Bad Hersfeld-Rotenburg
Sparkasse Battenberg (Eder)
Sparkasse Bensheim
Stadtsparkasse Borken
Stadt- u. Kreis-Sparkasse Darmstadt
Sparkasse Dieburg
Sparkasse Dillenburg
Kreissparkasse Eichsfeld
Stadtsparkasse Felsberg
Frankfurter Sparkasse
Sparkasse Fulda
Kreissparkasse Gelnhausen
Sparkasse Gera-Greiz
Sparkasse Giessen
Kreissparkasse Gotha
Stadtsparkasse Grebenstein
Kreissparkasse Gross-Gerau
Sparkasse Gruenberg
Sparkasse Hanau
Kreissparkasse Hildburghausen
Sparkasse Jena-Saale-Holzland
Kasseler Sparkasse
Kyffhaeusersparkasse Artern-Sondershausen
Sparkasse Langen-Seligenstadt
Sparkasse Laubach-Hungen
Kreissparkasse Limburg
Sparkasse Marburg-Biedenkopf
Sparkasse Mittelthueringen
Nassauische Sparkasse
Kreissparkasse Nordhausen
Sparkasse Oberhessen
Sparkasse Odenwaldkreis
Staedtische Sparkasse Offenbach am Main
Zweckverbandssparkasse Rhoen-Rennsteig
Kreissparkasse Saale-Orla
Kreissparkasse Saalfeld-Rudolstadt
Kreissparkasse Schluechtern
Kreissparkasse Schwalm-Eder
Stadtsparkasse Schwalmstadt
Sparkasse Sonneberg
Sparkasse Starkenburg
Taunus-Sparkasse
Sparkasse Unstrut-Hainich
Sparkasse Waldeck-Frankenberg
Wartburg-Sparkasse
Kreissparkasse Weilburg
Sparkasse Werra-Meissner
Sparkasse Wetzlar
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian van Beek
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 248
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 (0) 69 76 80 76 113
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by
Mutual Support
Mechanisms', dated 20 December 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank
Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 and 'Evaluating
Corporate Governance',
dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.