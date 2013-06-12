(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Safeway
Inc.'s (Safeway)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', and Short-Term
IDR at 'F3'. The
Rating Outlook is Negative. As of March 23, 2013, Safeway had
$6.2 billion of
debt outstanding, including capital leases. A full rating list
is shown below.
This rating action follows Safeway's announcement that it has
agreed to sell its
Canadian operations to Sobeys, the number two Canadian
supermarket chain, for a
net asset value of $5.8 billion, or 10.7x EBITDA. This compares
to current
trading multiples of 6.0x for Kroger and 5.0x for Safeway. The
net proceeds
after taxes and expenses are expected to be around $4 billion.
Key Rating Drivers:
The affirmation reflects the fact that Safeway will use $2.0
billion of the
proceeds to bring leverage down to under 3.0x near term, which
is in line with
the level prior to the company's accelerated, debt-financed
share buybacks in
2011-2012. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concern that ID
(identical
store) sales for the remaining, lower-margin U.S. business could
remain under 2%
and EBIT margins could face additional modest pressure.
Safeway is expected to direct $2.0 billion of the sale proceeds
towards debt
paydown, with the majority of the remainder allocated to share
repurchases. In
addition, some of the proceeds may be used to invest in growth
opportunities.
The company will also use free cash flow (FCF) after dividends
(including
property sales) of around $700 million, plus the Blackhawk IPO
proceeds, for
debt reduction, driving adjusted debt/EBITDAR from 3.4x at
year-end 2012 to
under 3.0x on a pro forma basis at year-end 2013.
At the same time, there will be a negative mix effect on
Safeway's operating
profitability, given that the Canadian business is a
higher-margin business,
with 2012 EBIT margins of 5.4% compared with 2.0% for the U.S.
operations. The
Canadian business has held up well over the last five years,
with EBIT margins
improving to 5.4% in 2012 from 4.6% in 2007, while the U.S. EBIT
margin
contracted to 2.0% from 4.1% over the same period. The weaker
U.S. margins
reflect the soft identical store sales trends and the impact of
price
investments and the mix effect of higher gasoline sales, among
other things.
A pro forma EBIT margin of 2.0% (excluding Canada) leaves less
operating
cushion, and will limit the company's ability to engage in
promotional
activities or invest in price reductions as necessary to remain
competitive.
While Safeway's sales trends have seen some traction over the
past few quarters
(coming in at 1.5% in 1Q'13 from 0.8% in 4Q'12 and 0.1% in
3Q'12) and could
improve over the near term, due in part to its 'Just for U'
digital marketing
effort and a new fuel rewards program, the company has yet to
produce a
sustained increase ID sales. Fitch would need evidence of
Safeway maintaining
more robust sales trends over the next few quarters as a
condition to
stabilizing the Rating Outlook.
By contrast, Kroger, Safeway's largest supermarket competitor,
has consistently
produced ID sales growth in the 3%-5% range (with the exception
of 2009 when it
came in at 2.1%), and had an EBIT margin of 2.8% in 2012
compared with 3.3% in
2007. This has enabled Kroger to steadily improve market share.
Going forward, Safeway's pro forma EBIT margins of 2% could come
under
additional pressure as competition may necessitate additional
price investments,
while the company will likely have to maintain ID sales growth
north of 2% in
order to leverage fixed costs.
Beyond 2013, Fitch expects Safeway to generate annual FCF (after
dividends) of
$200 million - $300 million annually, and that the majority of
this cash flow,
plus proceeds from ongoing property sales, will be used for
share repurchases.
As a result, Fitch does not expect material improvement in
Safeway's credit
metrics beyond 2013.
Rating Sensitivities:
For a Stable Rating Outlook, the company would have to maintain
consistent ID
sales growth in excess of 2%, sustain the 2% pro forma EBIT
margin, and manage
adjusted leverage at or below 3x.
A negative rating action would be considered if sales do not
gain traction - and
market share losses resume, operating margins do not stabilize
but move further
below 2%, and adjusted leverage moves above the 3.1x-3.3x range.
Fitch affirms Safeway's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--$1.5 billion bank credit facilities at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philip Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Mark Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Additional information is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates'
(Aug. 9, 2012).
Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates'
(Aug. 9, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.