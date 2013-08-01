(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Sagrantino
Italy s.r.l's class B to E floating-rate notes due 2025, as follows:
EUR16.4m class B (IT0004294838) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn
EUR48m class C (IT0004294846) affirmed at 'BBBsf ; Outlook Stable; withdrawn
EUR24.5m class D (IT0004294853) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; withdrawn
EUR32.7m class E (IT0004295025) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%; withdrawn
The affirmation reflects that the performance since the previous rating action
in September 2012 has been consistent with Fitch's base case.
The withdrawal reflects the lack of market interest in the rating: the sole
ultimate investor in the bonds has instructed the issuer to waive or cancel the
ratings of the class B to E notes. Fitch believes that maintaining an on-going
surveillance of a seasoned non-performing loan deal would not lead to any
material enhancement in its rating criteria and has therefore agreed to withdraw
its ratings.