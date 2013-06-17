(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South Korea-based
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s (SEC) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook. The
agency has also
affirmed SEC's senior unsecured rating at 'A+'.
Key Rating Drivers
Solid financial profile: The affirmation reflects Fitch's
expectation that SEC
will continue to perform strongly in the short to medium term,
continuing from
its record operating result in 2012, driven by market-leading
positions in its
major businesses. Fitch believes that despite large capital
investment of over
KRW20trn the company will generate positive free cash flow (FCF)
in 2013 and
2014.
Upgrade unlikely: Fitch is not likely to upgrade SEC's ratings
in the medium
term despite strong performance. Fitch believes that the
company's significant
exposure to cyclical businesses and reliance on relatively
fickle, fast-moving,
investment-intensive markets is inconsistent with a 'AA'
category rating. In
particular, the company's cash flow generation is exposed to the
handset market
which has proved to be extremely volatile, even for major
producers, over the
last five years.
Handset margins to decline: Fitch forecasts SEC's mobile handset
segmental
margin to weaken from 2014 as competition intensifies,
especially in the
mid-to-low-end segment. As the smartphone market matures, the
technological gap
between SEC and second-tier makers will narrow, leading to more
intense price
competition. In addition, should Apple Inc. launch more basic
iPhones, SEC's
market position in emerging markets may erode.
Nevertheless, the company should be able to retain its leading
market share,
over 30%, in the smartphone segment in the next two years. The
mobile handset
division will remain the largest cash generator, accounting for
about 70% of
total EBIT, and will continue to support SEC's double-digit
revenue growth in
2013.
Stable components operations: Fitch believes that the company's
semiconductor
business will continue to benefit from more stable chip prices
in 2013 due to
limited supply growth, as well as from its large exposure to
mobile/non-memory
segments. Fitch also expects strong performance in mobile
panels, mainly
organic-light-emitting-diodes (OLED), which should mitigate
muted growth in
large size panels, due to weak demand for TVs.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include -
- Sharp deterioration in the economy or a decline in the
company's
competitiveness leading to a significant loss in its market
share of major
business segments, or sharply lower profitability
- Negative FCF resulting in funds flow from operation
(FFO)-adjusted leverage
above 1x (2012: 0.3x) on a sustained basis. However, Fitch does
not foresee such
a development over the next 12-18 months.
Positive: Fitch does not foresee a positive rating action over
the medium term,
due to its exposure to cyclical businesses and
investment-intensive markets.
