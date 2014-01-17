PARIS/LONDON, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed San
Marino's
Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
with a Negative
Outlook. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'A+' and the
Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
San Marino's 'BBB+' IDR reflects the following key rating
drivers:-
-San Marino's investment grade rating is underpinned by the
country's high per
capita income (close to USD60,000 at end-2013) and governance
indicators which
are more in line with 'AAA'-rated sovereigns, and its past track
record of
fiscal prudence.
-Sovereign creditworthiness has, however, been weakened by the
deep and
protracted restructuring of the financial sector. Recapitalising
the financial
sector has cost the sovereign more than 10% of GDP and
precipitated a prolonged
recession.
-Even if liquidity is improving (deposits slightly increased in
2013 after a 45%
outflow in 2009-2012), asset quality remains weak and the
consolidation of the
banking sector is not yet completed (four banks were absorbed by
other banks in
2012-2013). Credit growth remains negative. Over the medium
term, the financial
sector's future is highly uncertain: improved transparency and
compliance with
international regulations have reduced its attractiveness as an
offshore
financial centre, while a new business model has yet to emerge.
-Public finances have been heavily affected by an intractable
recession since
2008 (nominal GDP is 20% lower than its 2008 peak) and by the
recapitalisation
of the country's largest bank, Cassa di Risparmio della
Repubblica di San Marino
(CRSM). This has resulted in large headline fiscal deficits (8%
of GDP in 2013
at the central government level, including 6% recapitalisation
costs) and rising
debt. The government has, however, not required external
financial support, due
to its initial solid fiscal position in 2008.
-The extensive tapping of central government deposits since 2008
has contained
the rise in public debt to an estimated 26.8% of GDP at
end-2013, around 10% of
GDP higher than in 2008, and to a moderate level compared with
peers. The recent
adoption of permanent tax reforms should improve fiscal deficits
in coming
years, but this will also depend on CRSM's future capital needs,
which remain
uncertain.
-San Marino's small size, high economic volatility, weak
economic outlook and
untested capital market access argue for lower debt tolerance
than peers. The
recently improved liquidity of domestic banks, however, provides
some moderate
room for budget financing in coming years. As the last resort,
the government
can also tap (as it already did in 2012) social security
deposits that accounted
for around 27% of GDP at end-2013, should it need to
recapitalise CRSM again in
coming years.
-The economic outlook remains uncertain. San Marino should
benefit from its
removal from Italy's black list of tax havens, which is expected
in early 2014,
but much of the output loss related to the banking sector shock
is likely to be
permanent. San Marino's economic performance will also remain
closely linked to
that of Italy (BBB+/Negative), where growth is expected to
remain weak in coming
years.
-Despite some slight improvement, availability and quality of
data remains weak,
especially compared with peers. There is no high frequency data
on national
accounts and the balance of payments, while much recent data is
estimated and
could be subject to revision.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:
-Poorer-than-expected performance of the domestic banking sector
requiring
substantial further recapitalisation by the sovereign
-Deteriorating public finances over and above Fitch's current
assumptions
-Material delay in the economic recovery
Because the Outlook is Negative, Fitch's sensitivity analysis
does not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually
or
collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future
developments that may,
individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook
to Stable
include:
-Declining risk of further significant contingent liabilities
materialising from
the banking sector
-Consolidation of public finances that results in stable public
debt
-An improvement in the economic outlook, for example, resulting
from the removal
of San Marino from Italy's black list of tax havens
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that recapitalisation costs for the government
will be limited to
CRSM over the rating horizon. Fitch forecasts a further EUR30m
recapitalisation need in 2015.
Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments by
eurozone policy
makers. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the
eurozone remains
low.
