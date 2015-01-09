(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed San
Marino's
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
with a Stable
Outlook. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A+' and the
Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
San Marino's 'BBB+' IDR reflects the following key rating
drivers:
Development and governance indicators are in line with
sovereigns rated 'AAA',
but resilience to shocks is constrained by the small size of the
country (32,000
inhabitants), limited economic diversification and high
dependency on
neighbouring Italy (BBB+/Stable), making macroeconomic
performance much more
volatile than in larger countries.
Since the financial sector has become compliant with
international transparency
standards, economic growth prospects have significantly
declined, and are now
much more aligned with Italy's (where potential output growth is
around 1%).
After five consecutive years of recession, Fitch estimates GDP
will be flat in
2014 and forecasts it will slightly rebound to 0.7% in 2015 and
1.2% in 2016.
Risks to the outlook are balanced. Although uncertainties about
the future of
the banking sector remain, the ongoing normalisation of
relations with Italy
following the lifting of San Marino from Italy's black list of
tax havens in
February 2014 should support the Sammarinese economy.
After the outflow of Italian bank deposits during the Italian
tax amnesty in
2009-2010 and the recapitalisation of the country's largest bank
Cassa di
Risparmio della Repubblica di San Marino (CRSM), the banking
sector is
progressively stabilising. Deposits increased by 2.8% over the
first nine months
of 2014 and banks have largely reconstituted liquidity buffers.
Asset quality
remains weak but all banks, except CRSM, met the 11% minimum
regulatory capital
adequacy ratio at June 2014, giving comfort as to their ability
to absorb
further asset losses. CRSM still has a moderate capital
shortfall, despite the
recent capital injections, leading Fitch to include a cost of 2%
of GDP in the
2015 forecasts of the budget deficit, although the authorities
do not anticipate
any recapitalisation.
Medium and long-term prospects for the banking sector are weak.
The
attractiveness of Sammarinese banks in a fiscally transparent
regulatory
environment has yet to be tested. In the shorter term, the
Italian law on
voluntary disclosure could trigger another outflow of deposits.
However, risks
are mitigated by the reduced share of Italians in on-demand
deposits and their
large coverage by liquid assets.
Fiscal consolidation is on track, with the central government
deficit expected
to be 0.2% of GDP at end-2014. The government has implemented a
permanent tax
revenue reform and has cut spending, particularly on the wage
bill. Fitch
estimates that public debt rose slightly to 22.3% of GDP in
2014, with one-third
of it consisting of non-interest bearing tax arrears. After
largely exhausting
its substantial deposits in the first years of the crisis, the
government has
resorted to financing from the domestic banking sector since
2013. Financial
flexibility remains weak as access to international markets has
never been
tested; but in a worst case scenario, the government could tap
social security
deposits worth around 26% of GDP at end-2014.
Despite some slight improvement, availability and quality of
data remains weak
compared to similarly rated countries. National accounts are
weak, out of date,
and frequently revised. In the absence of full balance of
payment data, Fitch
has used estimates for the current account and its financing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, the following risk factors may, individually or
collectively,
result in positive rating action:
- Sustained economic growth reflecting diversification of the
economy.
- Faster than currently expected improvement in public debt
dynamics.
- A broader improvement in banking sector soundness, notably
improving loan
quality, rising CRSM capitalisation and reduced risk of deposit
outflow.
The following risk factors may, individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action:
- A continued contraction in economic activity.
- Reduced confidence that fiscal consolidation will remain on
track.
- Larger than expected recapitalisation costs in the banking
sector.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Italy's economy will slightly rebound to 0.6%
in 2015 and 1%
in 2016 after three consecutive years of recession.
Fitch assumes an additional 2% of GDP recapitalisation cost for
CRSM over the
rating horizon.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
