(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed San Marino's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS San Marino's 'BBB+' IDR reflects the following key rating drivers: Development and governance indicators are in line with sovereigns rated 'AAA', but resilience to shocks is constrained by the small size of the country (32,000 inhabitants), limited economic diversification and high dependency on neighbouring Italy (BBB+/Stable), making macroeconomic performance much more volatile than in larger countries. Since the financial sector has become compliant with international transparency standards, economic growth prospects have significantly declined, and are now much more aligned with Italy's (where potential output growth is around 1%). After five consecutive years of recession, Fitch estimates GDP will be flat in 2014 and forecasts it will slightly rebound to 0.7% in 2015 and 1.2% in 2016. Risks to the outlook are balanced. Although uncertainties about the future of the banking sector remain, the ongoing normalisation of relations with Italy following the lifting of San Marino from Italy's black list of tax havens in February 2014 should support the Sammarinese economy. After the outflow of Italian bank deposits during the Italian tax amnesty in 2009-2010 and the recapitalisation of the country's largest bank Cassa di Risparmio della Repubblica di San Marino (CRSM), the banking sector is progressively stabilising. Deposits increased by 2.8% over the first nine months of 2014 and banks have largely reconstituted liquidity buffers. Asset quality remains weak but all banks, except CRSM, met the 11% minimum regulatory capital adequacy ratio at June 2014, giving comfort as to their ability to absorb further asset losses. CRSM still has a moderate capital shortfall, despite the recent capital injections, leading Fitch to include a cost of 2% of GDP in the 2015 forecasts of the budget deficit, although the authorities do not anticipate any recapitalisation. Medium and long-term prospects for the banking sector are weak. The attractiveness of Sammarinese banks in a fiscally transparent regulatory environment has yet to be tested. In the shorter term, the Italian law on voluntary disclosure could trigger another outflow of deposits. However, risks are mitigated by the reduced share of Italians in on-demand deposits and their large coverage by liquid assets. Fiscal consolidation is on track, with the central government deficit expected to be 0.2% of GDP at end-2014. The government has implemented a permanent tax revenue reform and has cut spending, particularly on the wage bill. Fitch estimates that public debt rose slightly to 22.3% of GDP in 2014, with one-third of it consisting of non-interest bearing tax arrears. After largely exhausting its substantial deposits in the first years of the crisis, the government has resorted to financing from the domestic banking sector since 2013. Financial flexibility remains weak as access to international markets has never been tested; but in a worst case scenario, the government could tap social security deposits worth around 26% of GDP at end-2014. Despite some slight improvement, availability and quality of data remains weak compared to similarly rated countries. National accounts are weak, out of date, and frequently revised. In the absence of full balance of payment data, Fitch has used estimates for the current account and its financing. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the following risk factors may, individually or collectively, result in positive rating action: - Sustained economic growth reflecting diversification of the economy. - Faster than currently expected improvement in public debt dynamics. - A broader improvement in banking sector soundness, notably improving loan quality, rising CRSM capitalisation and reduced risk of deposit outflow. The following risk factors may, individually or collectively, result in negative rating action: - A continued contraction in economic activity. - Reduced confidence that fiscal consolidation will remain on track. - Larger than expected recapitalisation costs in the banking sector. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that Italy's economy will slightly rebound to 0.6% in 2015 and 1% in 2016 after three consecutive years of recession. 