Sept 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sanlam Life Insurance
Limited's (Sanlam Life) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'AA+(zaf)', National Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)' and National Short-term
rating at 'F1+(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Sanlam
Life's subordinated debt at 'A+(zaf)'.
Fitch has also affirmed Sanlam Life's parent and the ultimate holding company of
the Sanlam group, Sanlam Limited's (Sanlam), National Long-term rating at
'AA-(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed Sanlam Developing Markets Limited's (SDM)
National IFS rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and National Long-term rating at 'AA(zaf)'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Sanlam and Sanlam Life reflects the Sanlam group's
well-established and diversified business position in South Africa, its strong
and resilient capitalisation and its strong operating performance. SDM's ratings
are aligned with those of the primary operating entity within the group, Sanlam
Life, as SDM is Core to the Sanlam group under Fitch's insurance group rating
methodology. Fitch considers SDM as Core because its business, operations and
strategy are fully aligned with those of the group.
Fitch considers Sanlam's capital levels to be strong. Sanlam Life's statutory
capital adequacy requirement (CAR) cover ratio was 3.9x at end-HY13 (end-2012:
4.3x), well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.0x.
Sanlam reported ZAR3.2bn of discretionary capital, i.e. capital regarded by the
group as being in excess of economic capital requirements, at end-HY13 (2012:
ZAR 4.2bn). Fitch expects the group to continue using the excess capital within
the framework of its strategic focus of increasing business from high-growth
areas. In the absence of immediate investment opportunities, Sanlam continues to
return excess capital to shareholders via share buy-backs and/or special
dividends.
Sanlam's earnings generation continues to be strong and compares favourably to
those of its leading peers. Normalised headline earnings increased to ZAR5.8bn
in 2012 (2011: ZAR5.0bn), supported by strongly performing investment markets.
The positive trend continued in HY13 with normalised headline earnings
increasing 36% to ZAR3.5bn (HY12: ZAR2.5bn).
Total life new business margin on a present value of new business premium
(PVNBP) basis, remained stable at 3.0% in HY13 (HY12: 3.0%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If Sanlam achieved successful entry into new markets while maintaining its
strong operating performance, capitalisation and leading position in South
Africa, this would be positive for ratings. However, an upgrade is unlikely
unless Salam gains meaningful market shares in new markets, which Fitch does not
expect in the near to medium term.
A substantial and sustained deterioration in capitalisation (based on Fitch's
risk-based assessment) or a drop in Sanlam's shareholders' funds of 25% for a
sustained period, and/or poor operating performance driven by a significant fall
in equity markets, significantly lower new-business margins or a severe
weakening of market share could lead to a downgrade.