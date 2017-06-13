(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sanlam Life
Insurance
Limited's (Sanlam Life), Sanlam Developing Markets Limited's
(SDM) and Santam
Limited's (Santam) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Ratings at
'AAA(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed Sanlam Life's parent and the
ultimate
holding company of the Sanlam group, Sanlam Limited's (Sanlam)
National
Long-Term rating at 'AA+(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The affirmations reflect the Sanlam group's resilient business
position,
capitalisation and operating performance relative to peers.
Fitch also views
favourably the diversification provided by Sanlam Emerging
Markets (SEM), which
contributed 20% to Sanlam's operating profit in 2016. The
group's earnings and
investment exposure to a weakening South African economy is a
rating weakness.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sanlam's well-established and diversified business position in
South Africa is a
key rating strength. Sanlam sells a wide range of investment,
insurance and
other personal finance products to individuals and institutional
clients.
Investment-type business is the main component (2016 and 2015:
64%) of total
funds received, and is mainly derived from South Africa.
Santam, the group's majority owned non-life subsidiary, is the
largest general
insurer in South Africa, with a strong domestic franchise and a
market share of
around 20%. It writes all classes of business and has a
well-known brand in both
commercial and personal lines.
Capital is conservatively managed, with Sanlam Life's statutory
capital adequacy
requirement (CAR) cover ratio remaining strong and unchanged at
5.8x at
end-2016, the highest level in its peer group. The group's
capital position is
supportive of the group's ratings with a Prism factor-based
capital model (FBM)
score of "extremely strong" at end-2016. Sanlam has continued
using excess
capital to invest in high-growth business opportunities both
within and outside
South Africa.
In May Sanlam redeployed discretionary capital (i.e. capital in
excess of the
company's internally assessed capital requirements) of USD329
million toward a
further 16.6% stake in Saham Finances S.A. (Saham), taking its
total investment
in Saham to USD704 million (around ZAR9 billion at current
exchange rates) for a
46.6% stake. Fitch views favourably the diversification benefits
of Saham's
holding; however, it is not clear if the transaction will prove
earnings-accretive to the group. In January 2017 the group also
announced its
acquisition of a 53% stake of South African life insurer
BrightRock for around
ZAR700 million.
Sanlam's financial leverage of 8% at end-2016 (end-2015: 6%) is
well within
Fitch's guidelines for the ratings. The rise was mainly driven
by a rise in
Santam's standalone financial leverage to 22% at end-2016
(end-2015: 10%)
following a subordinated notes issue of ZAR1 billion in April
2016. Sanlam has
indicated that it intends to raise up to the equivalent of
USD140 million in
debt related to the Saham acquisition. As a result Fitch expects
Sanlam's
financial leverage to rise by up to four percentage points, but
to remain within
the limits for the ratings.
Earnings generation is strong, diversified and compares
favourably with that of
its leading peers. The group's 2016 net operating profit
improved 10% yoy, of
which 7% represented organic growth and the balance a result of
first-time
contributions from previous acquisitions. This was supported by
a 30% rise for
SEM, supported by like-for-like growth of 45% in the 'rest of
Africa segment',
which excludes Namibia and Botswana. Fitch expects the aggregate
operating
profit contribution from SEM to rise, driven by the strong
organic growth
potential of the various underlying markets.
The group's normalised headline earnings for 2016 decreased 6%
following a 65%
decline in net investment returns earned on Sanlam's capital
portfolio. This
portfolio is exposed to equity market and currency volatility.
Santam has a long history of underwriting profitability, and in
2016 reported a
strong combined ratio of 94%, in line with the 10-year average
combined ratio of
94%, albeit weaker than 2015 (90%). The weaker result was mainly
due to more
catastrophe claims and higher motor repair cost. We expect
recent storms and
wild fires in the Western Cape to only weaken Santam's 2017
combined ratio
marginally, owing to the significant reinsurance protection that
it has in
place. Fitch views favourably Santam's consistently strong
operating performance
and profitability track record.
Most South African-based life insurers have reported weakening
net customer cash
flows, reflecting a difficult local economic environment. In
addition, the
sector remains exposed to domestic credit and other investment
risks through
exposure to local financial markets. However, these risk factors
do not
adversely affect the life insurance sector's creditworthiness
relative to that
of the South African sovereign.
Sanlam Life, SDM and Santam are assessed as "core" to the Sanlam
group under
Fitch's insurance group rating methodology. Sanlam Life and SDM
are fully
integrated within the Sanlam group. Santam shares the group's
strategy,
including providing essential support to the group's emerging
markets expansion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A substantial and sustained deterioration in capitalisation (in
terms of Fitch's
Prism score or Sanlam Life's CAR cover ratio), a weak operating
performance or a
severe weakening of market share could lead to a downgrade.
A downgrade of Santam's ratings could be triggered by
deterioration in Santam's
standalone profile to an extent that Fitch no longer considers
Santam as core to
Sanlam. This could result from a sustained weak operating
performance and/or
severe weakening in Santam's market share.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Sanlam Life Insurance Limited
National IFS Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Sanlam Developing Markets Limited
National IFS Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Santam Limited
National IFS Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Sanlam Limited
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'
