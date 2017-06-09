(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based Banco
Santander, S.A.'s (Santander) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-' and
its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term
IDR is Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Banco Popular Espanol,
S.A.'s (Popular)
Long-Term IDR to 'A-' from 'B' with a Stable Outlook. We have
also downgraded
Popular's VR to 'f' from 'b' following the European Central
Bank's (ECB)
decision to put Popular into resolution and subsequently
withdrawn the VR as the
bank can no longer be assessed on a standalone basis. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the 7 June 2017 announcement that
Santander has
acquired 100% of the shares of Popular at the price
consideration of EUR1 as
part of a resolution organised by the Single Resolution Board
(SRB). Prior to
the sale, the preferred stock and perpetual Tier 1 convertible
notes issued by
Popular were fully written down and subordinated debt (lower
tier 2) was
converted into equity. Santander will raise EUR7 billion of
capital to fund the
acquisition.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SANTANDER
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Santander's ratings reflects Fitch's view
that the impact of
this transaction on the group's financial profile is broadly
neutral. This is
because the write-off of Popular's share capital and the bail-in
of tier 1
instruments and subordinated instruments prior to the
acquisition have been used
to increase the reserve coverage of its problem assets
substantially.
Additionally the impact from integrating Popular's assets and
liabilities on
Santander's fully loaded CET1 will be offset by the planned EUR7
billion capital
increase for which the group already has underwriting
commitments. As a result
of the capital increase, Santander expects no material impact on
its fully
loaded CET1 ratio, which stood at 10.7% at end-March 2017.
In our view, execution risks are manageable given Popular's
relative size to
Santander (around 11% of total assets at end-2016) and the track
record of the
latter's management team in acquiring and integrating banks. We
believe the
group's plan to turn around Popular's business is credible,
especially taking
into account the positive trajectory in Spain's economy.
Asset quality at the combined bank will initially deteriorate
somewhat due to
Popular's large stock of problem assets. However, we believe
that the increased
reserve coverage on Popular's legacy real estate-related assets
(65% for
foreclosed real estate and 75% non-performing loans (NPLs) to
real estate
developers) will facilitate divestments. Santander targets to
halve the acquired
stock of problem assets within 18 months and divest the bulk of
it by 2020.
Popular's acquisition strengthens Santander's competitive
position in Portugal
and provides it with the largest banking franchise in Spain,
with a leading
market share in SME banking. We expect the initial impact of the
transaction on
Santander's domestic profitability to be mildly negative owing
to the
integration and restructuring costs entailed. However,
profitability should be
restored gradually due to the potential for cost synergies,
which Santander
quantifies at around EUR500 million savings annually from 2020.
Also the
substantial additional provisions made as part of the resolution
to write-down
problem assets should alleviate loan impairment charges going
forward.
We believe that the acquisition will not have a material impact
on Santander's
funding and liquidity profile despite Popular experiencing
liquidity pressures
from customer deposit outflows in the weeks before its
resolution. The group
expects that the additional cost of larger TLAC-eligible debt
issuance needs
will be offset by Popular's cost of funding converging with
Santander's.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Santander's Support Ratings (SR) of '5' and Support Rating
Floors (SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that senior creditors of the bank
can no longer
rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign
in the event
that the bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for
eurozone banks
provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to
require senior
creditors participating in losses, instead of or ahead of a bank
receiving
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Santander
are notched down
from its VR, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
Subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch below the
bank's VR to
reflect above- average loss severity of this type of debt (one
notch). Upper
Tier 2 debt is rated three notches below the bank's VR to
reflect above-average
loss severity of this type of debt (one notch) and high risk of
non-performance
(two notches) given the option to defer coupons if the issuer
reports losses in
the last audited accounts.
Preferred shares are rated five notches below the bank's VR to
reflect higher
loss severity risk of these securities compared with average
recoveries (two
notches from the VR), as well as high risk of non-performance
(an additional
three notches) due to profit test for legacy issues and fully
discretionary
coupon payments for recent issues.
POPULAR
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
Popular's IDRs, senior debt ratings and SR have been upgraded
following
Santander's acquisition. This reflects our view of an extremely
high probability
of support for Popular by Santander, if needed given the plan to
fully integrate
Popular with the parent bank.
Popular is 100%-owned by Santander and an integral part of the
group as it
strengthens Santander's SME franchise in Spain and overall
competitive position.
In our assessment of support, we judge that management and
corporate culture at
Popular will be highly integrated with those of its parent in a
short period of
time following the appointment of Santander's CFO as the new
Chairman of
Popular. In addition, within regulatory restrictions,
Santander's capital and
liquidity are highly fungible within the group, at least in the
eurozone.
Popular's SRF has been affirmed and withdrawn because the
primary source of
support for the bank is now Santander, rather than Spain.
VR
The downgrade of Popular's VR to 'f' reflects the bank's failure
in the form of
resolution action taken by the SRB. Loss of confidence from
investors and
customers had triggered a liquidity shortfall that urged
European authorities to
resolve the institution. According to the ECB, Popular's
supervisor, it was
failing or likely to fail in accordance with Article 18 (1) of
the SRM
regulation. The ECB determined that the significant
deterioration of Popular's
liquidity position in the past few days would make the bank
unable to pay its
debts or other liabilities as they fell due in the near future.
As a result, the
SRB decided that the sale of business tool for transferring
shares to a
purchaser met the resolution objectives and ensured financial
stability was
maintained in Spain and Portugal.
Fitch has also withdrawn Popular's VR because the bank can no
longer be assessed
as a standalone institution given the intention to fully
integrate Popular with
the parent bank in a short period of time.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The downgrade and withdrawal of Popular's subordinated debt
(lower Tier 2) and
preferred stock and perpetual Tier 1 convertible notes ratings
reflects the
effective write-down to zero of these debt instruments as part
of the
resolution. The SRB exercised its power of write-down and
conversion of these
capital instruments prior to the transfer, to address the
shortfall in the value
of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SANTANDER
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the group's
overall credit
profile will remain stable in the foreseeable future despite the
execution risks
of integrating Popular and the immediate deterioration of asset
quality caused
by the acquisition.
Santander's VR (and hence the bank's IDRs) are unlikely to be
higher than their
current one notch above Spain's sovereign rating. An upgrade of
the VR would be
contingent on an upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating. This would
have to be
accompanied by further improved capital metrics while the
positive asset quality
trend prior to the acquisition is maintained and potentially
accelerated given
the acquisition of a weaker bank. This implies a speedy
reduction of the large
stock of problem assets at Popular. Equally important will be
the preservation
of the group's earnings resilience by delivering the planned
cost synergies from
the integration of Popular and maintaining sound earnings
performance at major
international subsidiaries.
A downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating would trigger a
downgrade of the bank's
VR and hence Long-Term IDR. Downward rating pressure could also
arise from a
slower improvement in asset quality than currently anticipated
in the rating, a
substantial weakening of earnings, which we view as unlikely, or
unexpected
execution and integration risks emerging from Popular's
acquisition that could
compromise the accomplishment of the group's financial targets
for 2018.
The rating of second-ranking senior notes is primarily sensitive
to a change in
the Long-Term IDR of Santander. For the preferred senior notes
and the DCR to
achieve a one-notch uplift, the buffer of qualifying junior debt
and
non-preferred senior debt would need to exceed our estimate of a
'recapitalisation amount'. This amount is likely to be around or
above the
bank's minimum pillar 1 total capital requirement.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Santander
are primarily
sensitive to a change in its VRs. Upper Tier 2 notes and
preferred shares are
also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the
probability of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the bank's VR.
POPULAR
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT
Popular's IDRs and debt ratings are sensitive to the same
factors that might
drive a change in Santander's IDRs. While it is not our base
case, Popular's
ratings would also be sensitive to a reduction in Santander's
stake in Popular
or if Popular does not become significantly integrated into the
group in the
short term, leading Fitch to conclude its strategic importance
has reduced.
The rating actions are as follows:
Santander
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'A-(dcr)'
Second ranking senior notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating and certificates of
deposit: affirmed at
'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, commercial paper and
certificate of
deposits: affirmed at 'F2'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander International Debt, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Santander Issuances S.A.
Subordinated debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Santander International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander Commercial Paper, S.A. Unipersonal
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Santander Finance Capital, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander Finance Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Santander Perpetual, S.A. Unipersonal
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Emisora Santander Espana, S.A.U.
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating programme: affirmed at
'A-'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating programme: affirmed at
'F2'
Santander International Products PLC
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-'
Banco Popular Espanol S.A.:
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A-' from 'B', Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'B', removed from Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN)
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'b' and withdrawn
Support Rating: upgraded to '1' from '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' and withdrawn
Long-term senior unsecured debt programme: upgraded to 'A-' from
'B'/'RR4',
removed from RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme and commercial paper:
upgraded to
'F2' from 'B', removed from RWN
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6' from
'B-'/'RR5' and
withdrawn
Perpetual Tier 1 convertible notes: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6' from
'CC'/'RR6' and
withdrawn
BPE Financiaciones S.A.:
Long-term senior unsecured debt and debt programme (guaranteed
by Popular):
upgraded to 'A-' from 'B'/'RR4', removed from RWN
Short-term senior unsecured debt programme (guaranteed by
Popular): upgraded to
'F2' from 'B', removed from RWN
Popular Capital, S.A.:
Preferred Stocks: downgraded to 'C'/'RR6' from 'CC'/'RR6' and
withdrawn
