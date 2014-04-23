(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed at
'AAA(cl)' Banco
Santander Chile's Bonos Hipotecarios (mortgage bonds) program
(Number 4/2013)
with an issuance amount of up to UF20 million and a maturity of
30 years. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has assigned
an 'AAA(cl)'
rating to the new Serie A-B issuance with the characteristics
detailed below.
The Serie A-A issuances under the program placed in August and
November 2013 had
the following characteristics:
--UF3 million;
--Maturity 15 years;
--Date of final maturity 1 July 2028;
--Interest rate 3.2%.
The new Serie A-B issuance under the program has the following
characteristics:
--UF5 millon;
--Maturity 18 years;
--Date of final maturity 1 April 2032;
--Interest rate 3.2%.
It is worth noting that each mortgage loan granted from a
particular issuance is
associated with that issuance and not to the program as a whole.
With respect to the Serie A-A, issuance was made in two tranches
for UF 1.5
million each. As of March 2014, the assets in the special
register from the
first tranche issued consisted of 561 mortgage loans with an
outstanding balance
of UF 798,388 and of fixed income instruments issued by the
Chilean Central Bank
and the Treasury of Chile with a market value of UF 969,418.
With respect to the
second tranche, the assets included in the special register
consisted of fixed
income instruments issued by the Chilean Central Bank and the
Treasury of Chile
with a market value of UF 1,517,978. The assets related to each
tranch exceeds
the amount issued, owing to the placement of amounts into fixed
income
instruments which are valued at market value. As these fixed
income securities
are replaced by mortgages, the value of the assets will converge
with the amount
issued.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the mortgage bonds is based on Banco Santander
Chile's National
Rating for senior unsecured issuances of 'AAA(cl)' with a Stable
Outlook, a
Fitch Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity, which
implies a
default of the bonds in case of issuer default), and
uncertainties regarding the
recovery potential provided by the related mortgage portfolio.
The D-Cap of 0 is mainly driven by the full discontinuity
assessment assigned to
the sections Liquidity Gap and Systemic Risk, and Systemic
Alternative
Management, which reflects the absence of any specific provision
in Chile's
legislation on mortgage bonds regarding these subjects.
Fitch does not give any uplift for recoveries as the mortgage
portfolio does not
exist at the issuance date. This problem is magnified by the
lack of
overcollateralization between the cover asset and the bonds, and
the valuation
of the assets stipulated by the Bonos Hipotecarios regulation,
which in Fitch's
view is weak because it fully considers mortgages with high
levels of
delinquency. Furthermore, in the absence of a tender at a higher
value, mortgage
bond holders will be treated as senior unsecured creditors from
a recovery
standpoint.
For more information on the Chilean Mortgage Bond framework and
on the risk
assessments of the D-Cap components for Banco Santander Chile's
mortgage bonds
please see the report 'Chilean Mortgage Bond Framework'
(published Aug. 26,
2013) and the press release 'Fitch Rates First Mortgage Bonds
Issued By Banco
Santander Chile' (published June 3, 2013).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The National Rating of 'AAA(cl)' with a Stable Outlook on the
mortgage bonds is
directly linked to the senior unsecured National Rating of Banco
Santander
Chile.
EXCEPTION FROM CRITERIA
The covered bond criteria are normally applied to debt
benefiting from a dual
recourse against a financial institution and should it fail,
against a pool of
assets. In the case of these transactions Fitch applies the
covered bonds rating
criteria, although recourse against the cover assets is only
available
indirectly.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
