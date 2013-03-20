(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Santander Rio
S.A.'s (Santander Rio) Viability Rating (VR) and Local Currency
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'b-' and 'B-', respectively. The
Rating Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of ratings actions
follows at the end of
this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Santander Rio benefits from the vast expertise of its largest
shareholder,
Spain's Banco Santander (Santander, rated 'BBB+'; Rating Outlook
Negative by
Fitch); however, given the relative high country risk and
specially government
intervention over the bank business, Santander Rio's support
rating remains on 5
and hence, its IDRs are driven by its VR. The latter reflects
the bank's sound
franchise in Argentina, its strong profitability, its healthy
asset quality
ratios, ample liquidity and improved capitalization, as well as
the volatile
environment in Argentina.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook on Santander Rio's LC Long-term IDR and
Long-term National
Rating is Negative, in line with the outlook on Argentina's
sovereign ratings,
which constrains those of Santander Rio. Downside risk to
Santander Rio ratings
mainly stem from a downgrade of the sovereign rating, or a
significant decline
in the bank's liquidity or asset quality, which Fitch considers
unlikely in the
medium term. Upside to Santander Rio ratings currently appears
limited but could
stem from an upgrade of the sovereign ratings.
CREDIT PROFILE
Along with the benign operating environment in the past few
years, Santander
Rio's profitability has been very strong, mainly based on sound
interest and
commission income, which have compensated for the increase in
administrative
expenses due to the high inflation rate. Fitch expects Santander
Rio's
profitability to remain sound, based on its solid revenue
generation capacity,
although it will probably be under pressure from slower loan
growth, rising
inflation and persistent market volatility.
Santander Rio's asset quality is sound, although it has
deteriorated slightly in
line with the economic slowdown in 2012. Non-performing loans
were only 1.17% of
the total at Dec. 31, 2012, and loan loss reserve coverage was
143.5%. Fitch
expects Santander Rio's asset quality ratios to remain healthy,
although its NPL
could rise somewhat in the current year in line with the outlook
for the
economy. Since 2012, banks in Argentina are demanded to comply
with some rules
regarding compulsory lending, that in Fitch's view may limit
their room to
maneuver regarding the credit risk management, and may result in
some pressures
overt the industry asset quality ratios; even when the first
results of such
measures are too early to judge.
Santander Rio's funding was comprised primarily of retail
deposits. While the
bank's liquidity is ample, Fitch is cautious about the large
negative maturity
mismatch of all banks in Argentina given the short term nature
of their
liabilities and the longer tenor on their assets; however, this
position is
manageable given the strong franchise of Santander Rio and also
the complex set
of capital controls in place.
The company's capital base is adequate and has been supported by
its rising
profitability and the recent restrictions imposed by the Central
Bank on
dividend payments; at Dec. 31, 2012 Fitch Core Capital was a
sound 16.62%. Fitch
expects Santander Rio's capitalization to improve further in the
medium term as
loan growth will decelerate and profitability remain solid.
Santander Rio is 99.3% owned by Santander. It is a universal
bank, offering a
wide range of financial services through its 327 branches. It
was Argentina's
largest private sector bank by loans and deposits at Oct. 31,
2012.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Santander Rio:
--Local currency long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-';
Negative
Outlook;
--Viability Rating at 'b-';
--Support at '5';
--Long-term National Rating at 'AA(arg)'; Negative Outlook;
--Short-term National Rating at 'A1+(arg)';
--National long-term rating on senior unsecured notes at
'AA(arg) '; Negative
Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+54-11-5235-8137
Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A.
Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Secondary Analyst
Dario Logiodice
Associate Director
+54-11-5235-8112
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and
therefore, Fitch has
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012).
