(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Santander UK's (San UK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. Fitch has also affirmed the Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR San UK's ratings are underpinned by the bank's conservative risk appetite, strong market franchise, improving business diversification, healthy asset quality, and sound liquidity and capitalisation. The rating also reflects the bank's moderate profitability and limited geographic diversification given its focus on the UK. As a leading player in the UK's prime residential mortgage market, San UK's risk appetite is conservative. Its risk profile has resulted in consistently low impairment charges. The bank has been diversifying its business mix by expanding its commercial loan book, predominately towards SMEs, but growth has been gradual and slower than was originally targeted. At the same time, the bank has been deleveraging its mortgage loan book, particularly in the riskier interest-only segment. Asset quality remains healthy, with a low level of non-performing loans (NPLs). Most NPLs in the commercial book relate to pre-2008 corporate and commercial real estate exposures, and have reduced in 2013 and 1Q14 following a return to performing status or exits through sales and refinancing. Asset quality is expected to continue to benefit from the improvements seen in the UK's operating environment, rising housing prices and the extended period of low domestic base rates. The bank is mainly funded by customer deposits but also makes use of wholesale markets, with a significant portion of funding from securitisations and covered bond issuance. Its liquidity cushion is strong. The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, calculated on a fully loaded Basel 3 basis was strong at 11.6% at end-1Q14. This was helped partly by the low risk nature of its business, which has resulted in an average risk weighting around 30% of its assets. Leverage is adequate. The bank reported a 3.3% CRD IV leverage ratio at end-1Q14 (compared with a current minimum regulatory requirement of 3%) and we expect it to have increased following a GBP500m issuance of Additional Tier 1 securities to its parent in June 2014. San UK is regulated by the UK PRA on a standalone basis and it is managed and funded separately from its parent. Fitch believes the potential for the bank's parent to upstream excessive liquidity and/or capital is tightly monitored by the UK regulator. Conversely, although Banco Santander SA may provide capital and liquidity support to San UK, if necessary, the extent of this support is limited given the size of the UK subsidiary, which represents around 30% of total group assets. Fitch does not factor institutional support into San UK's ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR Given the high indebtedness of UK households, the relatively strong focus of the bank on the UK mortgage lending market, as well as its moderate franchise, the VR is likely to be constrained to the 'a' category. However, there could be a potential for future upgrade to 'a+' following a broadening of product ranges and customers, resulting in a more diversified earnings stream. Negative pressure on San UK's VR, and hence its IDRs, would arise if San UK increased its risk appetite, for example, by more aggressive expansion into commercial lending, or its capitalisation and/or asset quality weakened materially, none of which are expected. Furthermore, while its VR is no longer constrained at its current level by the Long-term IDR of its parent, Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Stable/a-), Fitch continues to believe that the maximum difference between the VR of San UK and Santander's Long-term IDR should be two notches. Fitch continues to believe that San UK's reputation and business flows are to some extent still correlated with its parent's overall creditworthiness. San UK's ratings are therefore also sensitive to its parent's IDR. San UK is less exposed to business model risk resulting from the future implementation of ring-fencing; it is expected to operate under a wide ring-fencing model, with most of its business inside the ring fence. KEY RATING DRIVERS: SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR San UK's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that, as a systemically important bank in the UK, support from the UK authorities (AA+/Stable), in case of need, is extremely highly likely. RATING SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the ongoing availability of extraordinary sovereign support made available to the bank. Changes in assumptions could be driven by a reduction either in the sovereign's ability (for example, triggered by a downgrade of the UK's sovereign rating) or propensity to provide such support. In either case, this would result in a downward revision of the bank's SRF. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for systemically important banks in the UK (and more broadly in the EU), as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives at UK and EU levels. We expect the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) to be implemented into national legislation later in 2014 or in 1H15. In Fitch's view, these regulatory developments will increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in banks if they fail solvability assessments. Fitch expects to then downgrade San UK's SR to '5' and revised its SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. As San UK's SRF does not drive its Long-term IDR, its IDR will not be affected by this rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- ABBEY NATIONAL TREASURY SERVICES (ANTS) The ratings of ANTS, San UK's main debt issuing vehicle, are equalised with those of San UK. It is a fully integrated subsidiary and all its obligations are guaranteed by San UK. ANTS' ratings are sensitive to changes in San UK's IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID RATINGS The ratings of San UK's subordinated debt and hybrid securities are notched down from its VR reflecting a combination of Fitch's assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR (up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity (one or two notches). These features vary considerably by instrument. Non-cumulative preferred shares are rated five notches below San UK's IDR to reflect higher loss severity risk of these securities when compared with average recoveries (two notches) and higher risk of non-performance as coupon payments are fully discretionary (three notches). A number of Tier 1 securities, including those issued by Abbey National Capital Trust 1 and guaranteed by San UK, have been rated four notches below San UK's VR as coupon payments are not fully discretionary. Legacy Upper Tier 2 securities are three notches below San UK's VR (one for loss severity and two for non-performance). Dated Tier 2 instruments are notched once in line with Fitch's criteria. The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in San UK's VR (see 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' at www.fitchratings.com for more detail on the criteria). The full list of rating actions is as follows: Santander UK Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme rating: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, including programme rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' GBP300m Non-cumulative, callable preference shares, XS0502105454: affirmed at 'BB+' Other Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB-' Abbey National Treasury Services plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1' Abbey National Capital Trust 1 USD1bn Trust Preferred Securities (ISIN: US002927AA95) (guaranteed by San UK): affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Natalia Shakhina Analyst +44 20 3530 1577 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 74 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 