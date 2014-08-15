(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Southland Building Society (SBS Bank,
known as SBS). The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at
the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, Viability Rating (VR) AND SENIOR DEBT
SBS's IDRs, VR, senior debt ratings, and Outlook reflect its
improving asset
quality and operating performance and solid capital ratios.
Offsetting these
attributes is the bank's modest domestic franchise and limited
pricing-power,
although strategic initiatives are targeting a larger national
presence.
SBS's asset quality has benefited from stronger economic
conditions, the work
out of problem loans and tighter underwriting standards over the
last four
years. At the financial year ended 31 March 2014 (FYE14) the
bank's
impaired-loan ratio had declined to 0.88% (FYE13: 1.06%) and
good coverage was
maintained with an impaired-loan-coverage ratio of 103% (FYE13:
102%). Total
impaired loans of NZD20.2m at FYE14 have halved from a peak of
NZD41.2m at
FYE12.
SBS's stronger earnings and profitability was a result of
improved asset quality
in FY14, despite higher expenses. The bank's operating return on
average equity
increased to 9.2% (FY13: 8.9%) and cost/income ratio increased
to 65% (FY13:
59%) which are comparable to domestic and international peers.
Expenses are
expected to remain elevated through FY15 but should moderate
into FY16 if the
growth strategy proves successful.
Capital ratios are maintained with solid buffers over regulatory
minimums which
Fitch considers appropriate given financial flexibility and
capital options are
constrained by the banks mutuality. The Fitch core capital ratio
(FCC) was
13.35% at FYE14 (FYE13: 12.95%) and consistent with domestic and
international
peers. However, using a non-risk adjusted measure of tangible
common equity to
tangible assets, SBS was stronger than international peers.
In the context of the New Zealand banking system SBS has a
modest franchise. The
bank is regionally concentrated in the lower South Island and is
a price taker
in its main operating segments. However, as a mutual the bank
seeks to
differentiate itself through the value proposition it offers its
customers,
which are its members. Moreover, SBS has strengthened its risk
appetite and
framework, and is building its technological abilities which
should enable it to
compete more strongly on a national basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
SBS's IDRs and VR are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around New
Zealand's operating economy, competitive market environment and
potential impact
on SBS's business model. An upgrade to the bank's IDRs, VR and
senior debt
rating would require the bank to improve the value of its
franchise through the
successful execution of its growth strategy, demonstrate asset
quality towards
the high end of its peer group and maintain strong balance sheet
metrics.
SBS's senior unsecured debt 'deposit notes' have priority over
the bank's
redeemable shares which are its main funding source. As a
result, Fitch rates
SBS's senior unsecured debt one notch above its IDR and VR.
These securities are
able to achieve a one notch uplift given above average recovery
prospects due to
their small relative proportion compared to the redeemable
shares. Rating
sensitivities are consistent with those affecting SBS's IDR and
VR. Should the
level of subordination decrease through an increased level of
issuance, the
rating could be equalised with the IDR.
The IDRs, VR and senior unsecured debt ratings allow for some
deterioration in
the operating environment as well as SBS's balance sheet
composition, but
potential negative rating pressure could occur if asset quality
deteriorated and
resulted in a negative impact to earnings, capital ratios and
the reputation of
the organisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'
reflect Fitch's
view that while support from the authorities is possible, it
cannot be relied
upon. The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor take into
account the
existence of a legal framework - the Open Bank Resolution Scheme
(OBR), which
reflects a reduced propensity of the New Zealand government to
support
financial institutions.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand
government to
provide timely support to the bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Southland Building Society (SBS Bank):
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Local Currency Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Local Currency Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb';
Support Rating affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF';
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F2'; and
Long-Term senior unsecured debt (deposit notes) affirmed at
'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
