(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Schroders
plc's (Schroders)
Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and
'F1',
respectively. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The operating environment for traditional investment managers
(IM) remains
favourable, driven by improved global equity markets that have
lifted assets
under management (AUM) levels and attracted investor flows. This
has resulted in
robust fee revenue generation, improved investment performance
and stable
operating margins, supported by continued cost discipline.
Leverage levels have generally declined and, in some cases, have
been reduced to
zero, driven by improved cash flow generation and debt
repayment. Many
traditional IMs have taken advantage of favourable capital
markets and low
interest rates to refinance debt at attractive spreads, which
should improve
interest coverage. Liquidity remains strong, with most
traditional IMs operating
at or near negative net debt position.
These positive trends are tempered by the cyclical nature of
market value
appreciation, potential performance and reputational risks in a
rising interest
rate environment and regulatory uncertainty surrounding IMs
and/or their funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Schroders' IDRs reflect the company's well-diversified, strong
franchise as well
as robust liquidity and capital reserves. The ratings also
reflect healthy,
albeit potentially volatile, profitability and high operational
leverage which
is characteristic of its business model.
Schroders' investment performance has been robust and has
generally outperformed
benchmark returns, while its profitability has consistently been
among the
highest of asset managers rated in the 'A' category. Schroders'
IDR is at the
top-end of the ratings assigned to traditional asset managers
and is supported
by the absence of debt, the company's low tolerance for leverage
and a strong
risk management framework. Schroders also takes deposits and has
a small lending
business (about USD1bn) associated with its private clients,
which means that
balance sheet utilisation is higher than for most traditional
asset managers.
However, Fitch considers that this is appropriately capitalised.
Schroders further strengthened its franchise during 2013 with
the acquisition of
STW Fixed Income Management LLC (STW) and Cazenove Capital
Holdings Limited
(Cazenove). The Cazenove acquisition significantly enhanced
Schroders' scale and
capabilities for private clients and charities in the UK and
added complementary
asset classes and AUM in wealth and asset management. STW was a
smaller
acquisition of a US-based fixed income manager, broadening the
fixed income
offering and extending Schroders' institutional client base in
the US.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
There is limited upside potential for the ratings, given
Schroders' current high
ratings and the sensitivity of AUM, earnings and cash flow to
global financial
market trends.
Downward pressure could arise from a substantial and sustained
increase in
leverage or decrease in liquidity, material reputational damage,
sustained
weakening of performance or notable AUM net outflows.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alan Milne
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1491
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0827
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1003,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
