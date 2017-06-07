(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Schroders
plc's (Schroders)
Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and
'F1' respectively.
The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
These rating actions were undertaken as part of Fitch's global
peer review of
traditional investment managers. For more information on the
peer review, see
'Fitch Completes Traditional Investment Manager Global Peer
Review' dated 7 June
2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS
The IDRs of Schroders primarily reflect its well-established and
diversified
international investment management franchise, strong leverage
and profitability
metrics, resilient and stable profitability, sound investment
performance and a
robust risk management framework. The ratings also take into
account the
sensitivity of Schroders' profitability to sudden market
volatility due to an
above-average exposure to equity products, incremental credit
and liquidity
risks in the wealth management business and fairly high
operating leverage due
to a staff-intensive business model.
Schroders' franchise, centred on the institution's
well-established UK, European
and Asian equities businesses and regionally diversified
institutional and
intermediary distribution channels, is a rating strength. At
end-2016, equity
assets under management (AuM, up 18% yoy) accounted for 39% of
Schroders' GBP386
billion AuM with solid growth in fixed income (up 36% yoy; 20%
of AuM),
multi-asset (up 23%; 24%), wealth management (up 25%; 13%) and
other AuM (4%;
including real estate), improving AuM diversification during the
year.
Globally, Schroders' franchise is less strong in the important
US market
(Americas AuM accounted for 15% at end-2016) although steps have
been taken in
2016 and 1H17 to increase the US presence, notably by entering
into a strategic
relationship with Hartford Funds. Its wealth management
franchise was
strengthened in 1H17 through the acquisition of the wealth
management business
of C. Hoare & Co., adding GBP2.5 billion in AuM.
Schroders' investment performance compares well with peers' and
has generally
outperformed benchmark returns. In 2016 and 2015, 74% and 72% of
products
respectively, outperformed their relevant benchmarks over three
years compared
with management's target of 60%. Net new money inflows remained
positive in 2016
(GBP1.1 billion compared with GBP13 billion in 2015) with net
outflows in
intermediary channel equities being offset by robust net inflows
elsewhere.
Schroders' AuM base is granular with limited reliance on
individual funds or
investors.
Schroders' revenue base is of good quality (performance fees are
negligible) and
profitability metrics compare well with peers'. Costs are
well-managed and cost
efficiency metrics are adequate and within management targets
(compensation/net
revenue ratio of 44% in 2016 compared with a target range of 45%
to 49%).
Fitch-defined operating profit improved in 2016 to GBP541
million (from GBP533
million in 2015) as a result of higher average AuM and cost
control. Operating
profit in 2016 was significantly affected by the depreciation of
sterling where
the positive effect on operating revenue outweighed the negative
effect on the
cost base. Management fee margins declined to 48 bps (2015: 51
bps) and
Schroders is expanding its higher-margin businesses to
counteract the
industry-wide margin pressure, for example, by building up a
private assets
business (where it acquired Adveq, a Swiss-based private equity
business;
closing expected in 2H17).
At end-2016, Schroders did not have any outstanding debt and as
a result, all
relevant leverage and funding metrics compare favourably with
peers'. Due to its
wealth management activities (accounting for 10% of pre-tax
profit before
exceptional items in 2016) and its bank subsidiaries, Schroders
is regulated by
the UK Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and has to comply
with higher
regulatory capital requirements than most peers. Schroders'
regulatory capital
base (GBP2,265 million at end-2016) consists entirely of core
Tier 1 capital,
resulting in a solid common equity Tier 1 ratio of 34.5% at
end-2016).
We assess Schroders' risk management framework as strong. Its
risk governance
framework is well-established. Its seed capital exposure, while
increasing (by
about 42% yoy), remains moderate (GBP325 million at end-December
2016). Its
remaining investment capital (GBP1,059 million at end-2016)
mainly comprises
investment grade bonds. Client loans in its wealth management
business are
almost exclusively secured, mostly by liquid assets and
insurance policies and,
to a lesser extent, by European real estate.
A Long-Term IDR of 'A+' can correspond to two possible
Short-Term IDRs. In
Schroders' case, Fitch has assigned a 'F1' Short-Term IDR, based
primarily on
the strength of the company's liquidity profile, which is viewed
as consistent
with, but not stronger than, the company's overall credit risk
profile.
The Stable Outlook on Schroders' Long-Term IDR reflects our
expectation that the
institution will be able to report adequate profitability in
most market
conditions while maintaining strong leverage, liquidity and
capitalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS
Ratings in the 'AA' category are typically difficult for
investment managers to
achieve given the sensitivity of investment managers'
profitability to falling
asset values as well as the declining benefits of asset class
diversification in
times of severe market stress (when asset classes tend to be
more correlated).
This currently limits upside to Schroders' IDRs. Nevertheless, a
strengthening
of Schroders' US franchise leading to improved diversification
as well as
general AuM growth improving operating efficiency could over
time be
rating-positive.
Downward pressure on Schroders' ratings is limited but could
result from a
materially higher balance sheet risk appetite, material and
sustained net
outflows, for instance, as a result of asset under-performance,
an adverse
operational or reputational event, or a substantial and
sustained increase in
balance sheet or cash flow leverage.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Nalini Kaladeen
Director
+44 20 3530 1806
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1 312 368 5472
Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.connolly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
