(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scotiabank
Peru S.A.A.'s
(SBP) Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and its foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' and 'A+', respectively. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR and Support Rating
SBP is considered a strategic subsidiary of the Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS; rated
'AA-'/Outlook Stable by Fitch). Hence, in Fitch's opinion, there
is a high
probability that SBP would receive support from its parent,
should it be
required, provided that SBP does not suffer from a systemic risk
event. BNS's
potential support underpins SBP's IDRs and support rating.
VR
SBP's, VR is driven by its sound capital; ample margin and
consistent
performance; robust asset quality and reserves; strengthened
franchise; improved
funding structure and cost; positive operating and regulatory
environment and
heightened competition.
Improved performance, sound internal capital generation, and,
from the outset,
significant fresh capital contributions from its parent,
resulted in a solid
capital base that compares well to that of its local and
regional peers.
Continued growth should slightly erode capital ratios, but they
are likely to
remain strong and consistent with SBP's ratings.
SBP's loan mix has a higher proportion of retail and SME
portfolio. Thus, it has
a higher yield which combined with continued growth, as well as
contained
operating expenses and loan loss provisions result in a
consistent and strong
profitability. Efficiency remains sound and compares well
against its regional
peers.
Solid portfolio growth and successful collection efforts helped
SBP manage its
legacy 'bad bank' and consistently improve asset quality.
Past-due loans (PDLs)
are in line with the average in Peru but remain sound relative
to those of
regional peers. PDLs are adequately covered by reserves, and
sound risk
management policies underpin their stability.
BNS created a sound franchise from the merger of two local banks
and the
subsequent acquisition of a consumer/microfinance company. After
a lengthy
merger process, the bank consolidated its position as a
universal bank with a
stronghold on the corporate segment and growing retail
operations.
SBP's funding mix has improved in favor of lower cost demand
deposits, thus
underpinning funding costs and margins. In addition, the
increasing importance
of capital markets funding contributes toward improving
asset/liability gaps.
Peru's economy shows strong growth momentum based on sound macro
fundamentals.
In addition, a proactive regulator, eager to take the lead and
apply pre-emptive
remedies, has created a strong regulatory environment.
Peru's economic growth and banks' profitability have spurred
competition from
existing players and newcomers. Strong regulation keeps
aggressive players in
check, while low banking penetration means the pie is growing
for all.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the bank's
environment and
performance are resilient to eventual downturns.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
SBP's subordinated bonds are plain vanilla and lack the features
that would earn
them equity credit following Fitch's criteria. In Fitch's
opinion, their
probability of non-performance is equivalent to that of SBP's
senior bonds but,
they would entail a higher loss in case of default due to their
subordinated
nature. Hence, they would normally be rated only one notch below
the bank's
local currency IDR (LC IDR) but, the bonds' rating is
constrained by the country
ceiling and therefore the bonds are rated at that level, two
notches below SBP's
LC IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR and Support Rating
Sovereign Upgrade: SBP's foreign currency IDR would be upgraded
should Peru's
sovereign rating and country ceiling be upgraded.
Downward risk for the bank's IDRs is limited given its parent
support but the
IDRs could also change if Fitch's assessment of BNS's ability or
willingness to
support SBP changes.
VR
SBP's VR could be upgraded if the bank maintains good asset
quality (90-days
PDLs below 3.5%) and a solid performance (Operating ROA above
2%) amid a stable
environment as evidenced by a higher sovereign rating.
On the other hand, should asset quality deteriorate (90-day PDLs
above 3.5%) or
profitability sharply decline (operating ROAA below 2%), its VR
would be
pressured downwards.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt ratings would move in line with SBP's LC
IDR.
Fitch affirms SBP's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F1';
--Support rating at '1';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
