(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scotiabank
Peru S.A.A.'s
(SBP) local and foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'A' and 'BBB+',
respectively, and its Viability rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. See the full list of ratings affirmed at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SBP's IDRs and Support rating are driven by the support it would
likely receive
from its parent, the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS; rated 'AA-' by
Fitch with a
Stable Outlook). Given SBP's importance to its parent due to its
performance and
growth prospects, there is a high probability that the bank
would receive
support from BNS if required. Support during a systemic risk
event may not be
forthcoming.
SBP's VR reflects the bank's improved franchise, sound capital,
robust asset
quality and reserves, improving funding mix and consistent
performance. The
ratings also factor in Peru's positive economic environment and
heightened
competition.
SBP's subordinated debt is rated two notches below SBP's local
currency IDR
reflecting its subordinated nature and the country ceiling
constraint.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SBP's IDRs could be upgraded should Peru's sovereign rating and
country ceiling
be upgraded and provided that Fitch's view of BNS's ability and
willingness to
support SBP remains unchanged.
SBP's VR could be upgraded if the bank maintains its robust
balance sheet and
performance amid a stable environment; however, this is
considered a more
medium-term event. On the other hand, some pressure on the
Viability rating
could arise from a significant asset quality decline that would
impair earnings
and erode its reserve and capital cushion.
The ratings of SBP's subordinated debt would generally move in
line with the
bank's local currency IDR.
CREDIT PROFILE
Improved performance, sound internal capital generation, and,
from the outset,
significant fresh capital contributions from its parent,
resulted in a solid
capital base that compares well to that of its regional peers.
Continued growth
should slightly erode capital ratios, but they are likely to
remain strong and
consistent with SBP's ratings.
Solid portfolio growth and successful collection efforts helped
SBP manage its
legacy 'bad bank' and consistently improve asset quality.
Past-due loans (PDLs)
remain sound relative to those of regional and global peers.
PDLs are adequately
covered by reserves, and
sound risk management policies underpin their stability.
BNS created a sound franchise from the merger of two local banks
and the
subsequent acquisition of a consumer/microfinance company. After
a lengthy
merger process, the bank consolidated its position as a
universal bank with a
stronghold on the corporate segment and growing retail
operations.
SBP's funding mix has improved in favor of lower-cost demand
deposits, thus
underpinning funding costs and margins. In addition, the
increasing importance
of capital market funding contributes toward improving
asset/liability gaps.
Driven by sound growth and resilient margins, as well as
contained operating
expenses and loan loss provisions, SBP has maintained consistent
and strong
performance. Efficiency has improved, and, although it is not
the most
profitable bank in Peru, SBP compares well against its regional
peers.
Peru's economy shows strong growth momentum based on sound macro
fundamentals.
In addition, a proactive regulator, eager to take the lead and
apply pre-emptive
remedies, has created a strong regulatory environment.
Peru's economic growth and its banks' profitability have spurred
competition
from existing players and newcomers. Strong regulation keeps
aggressive players
in check, while low banking penetration means there is room for
growth for all.
SBP, as should all Peruvian banks, needs to maintain
risk-management discipline
to avoid costly mistakes.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '2';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Ed Thompson
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0364
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012).
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012)
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec, 5, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.