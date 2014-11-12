(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish
Widows plc's
(SW) and Clerical Medical Investment Group Ltd's (CMIG)
Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'A+'. The
Outlooks on the ratings are Negative.
The agency has also affirmed SW's and Clerical Medical Finance
plc's
subordinated debt, which is guaranteed by CMIG, at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of SW and CMIG are based on the credit quality of
Scottish Widows
Group Ltd (SWG), the holding company consolidating all insurance
operations of
the Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), as the agency views the rated
entities as core
to SWG under its insurance group rating methodology.
SW's and CMIG's IDRs are aligned with Lloyds Bank plc's IDR to
reflect Fitch's
view of SWG's importance to LBG, the integration of its
operations and
management with those of LBG, and its strong position in the UK
life and
pensions market. Although SWG's geographical diversification is
limited by its
UK focus, the group benefits from product diversification not
just within its
life, pensions and investment businesses, but also through its
sizeable non-life
insurance business. SW's and CMIG's rating Outlooks are aligned
with Lloyds Bank
plc's rating Outlook as a downgrade of Lloyds Bank plc is likely
to lead to a
downgrade of SW and CMIG.
Fitch views SW's capitalisation as "extremely strong" based on
our factor-based
Prism capital model despite a GBP700m dividend (including the
proceeds of the
sale of Heidelberger Leben) paid in 1H14 to LBG. SWG's Insurance
Groups
Directive (IGD) regulatory capital was also strong and in line
with the ratings
at end-1H14. SW's financial leverage, at 27% in 2013 based on
Fitch's
calculations, is in line with the rating level. SWG's
fixed-charge coverage at
6.7x, based on Fitch calculations, is also in line with the
rating level.
SW's underlying profit (excluding general insurance operations)
was strong at
GBP331m in 1H14 (1H13: GBP384m) and GBP793m in 2013 (2012:
GBP698m). The margin
on new business sales declined to 1.5% in 1H14, from a fairly
high level of 2.6%
in FY13. The decline in 1H14 reflected lower sales of protection
and annuity
policies, SW's adjusted prices for its standard annuities in
2H13 and a higher
proportion of lower premium auto-enrolment business.
Fitch views SW's financial flexibility as adequate, as reflected
by its issuance
of GBP1.5bn of subordinated debt in April 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Lloyds Bank plc's ratings is likely to lead to a
corresponding
change in SW's and CMIG's ratings.
The ratings could be downgraded if SWG's credit profile
deteriorates to such an
extent that Fitch no longer sees SWG as integral to LBG, as
might be indicated
by one or more of the following:
- A significant deterioration of market position indicated by a
material decline
in the value of new business
- A significant fall in profitability
- A significant decrease in regulatory IGD solvency
