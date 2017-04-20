(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Seguros
Inbursa, S.A.,
Grupo Financiero Inbursa's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at
'BBB+'/Negative Outlook and the National Scale IFS rating at
'AAA(mex)'/Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Seguros Inbursa, S.A.'s (Seguros Inbursa) ratings are based on
legal explicit
support from its holding group Grupo Financiero Inbursa
(GFInbursa), whereby
according to Mexico's Financial Groups Law, if required, the
holding group will
grant unlimited support for its subsidiaries' losses. Fitch
considers
GFInbursa's credit quality to be similar to that of its main
subsidiary - Banco
Inbursa, S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple (BInbursa), rated
'BBB+'/Negative
Outlook.
The affirmation is also based on the importance of the insurance
company within
the financial group, considering that Seguros Inbursa represents
16.5% and 18.6%
of GFInbursa's total assets and income, respectively. It is also
based on the
high level of management and operational integration and on the
fact that the
subsidiary operates in the same jurisdiction as the parent.
Seguros Inbursa is the ninth-largest insurer in Mexico, with a
market share of
5% in terms of premiums written according to the latest official
information
released by the local regulator.
As of December 2016, Seguros Inbursa exceeded the local
regulation solvency
capital requirement by 49%. This implies Seguros Inbursa has
sufficient equity
in addition to technical reserves to meet its obligations to
policyholders.
Liabilities/equity declined to 6.5x in 2016 from 7.8x in 2015
(6.7x
five-year-average) due to the implementation of the new
regulatory framework,
which requires that a portion of reserves related to rate spread
be accounted
for as equity. Fitch expects Seguros Inbursa's leverage ratios
to gradually
return to their historical average, or even below, in the
absence of additional
regulatory changes and changes in rates.
Seguros Inbursa's five-year average operational ratio was 86.1%,
greater than
peer averages for 2016 of 83.2%. The company's ratio decreased
to 76% as of
year-end 2016, impacted by the increase in financial results,
and by a lower
catastrophic reserve requirement. The latter, along with the
absence of
catastrophic events resulted in a decrease in the claims ratio
to 72% from 77%.
Seguros Inbursa achieved net income of MXN2.3 million. Fitch
expects that over
the mid- to long-term, Seguros Inbursa's profitability ratios
should remain at
around 2016'S observed values. Possible deviations may arise due
to additional
regulatory requirements as well as changes in the intrinsic
performance of the
company.
The company's stringent technical and catastrophe reserving
policies, combined
with the premium distribution and retention levels of its
premium portfolio, led
to ample coverage of adjusted technical reserves over retained
risks of 3.0x as
of December 2016.
Seguros Inbursa's extensive reinsurance protection leads to an
equity to
catastrophe exposure ratio of 0.6%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Seguros Inbursa's rating is aligned with GFInbursa's financial
profile, whose
credit quality is considered by Fitch as similar to its core
operative
subsidiary, BInbursa, based on the legal explicit support given
by GFInbursa
through their Unique Responsibilities Agreement.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Seguros Inbursa, S.A., Grupo Financiero Inbursa
--Insurer Financial Strength affirmed at 'BBB+'; Negative
Outlook
--National Insurance Financial Strength affirmed at 'AAA(mex)';
Stable Outlook
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugenia Martinez
Associate Director
+5281 8399 9155
Fitch Ratings Mexico
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Piso 8
Monterrey NL, 64920
Secondary Analyst
Rosa Elena Turrubiartes
Director
+5281 8399 9100 ext.1516
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
In applying Fitch's insurance criteria with respect to the
impact of ownership
on Seguros Inbursa's ratings, Fitch considered how the ratings
could
theoretically be impacted under Fitch's bank support criteria.
Fitch's insurance
criteria with respect to ownership are principles-based, and the
noted bank
criteria was used to help inform Fitch's judgment in applying
those principles.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
