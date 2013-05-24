May 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Semper Finance 2006-1 Ltd.'s senior swap and class A to E notes
and Semper Finance 2007-1 GmbH's class A1+ to E notes. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this release.
RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is driven by strong collateral performance, scheduled
amortisation and loan repayments. As a result, the Semper Finance 2006-1
reference pool has reduced in balance to EUR538.5m from EUR604.3m (EUR1.85bn at
closing) and the Semper Finance 2007-1 pool to EUR294.0m from EUR351.4m
(EUR1.00bn at closing) since July 2012. Credit enhancement available to each
class has increased through sequential repayment. Fitch believes that the risk
profile of both remaining reference pools has stayed largely stable.
SEMPER FINANCE 2006-1
While the WA (weighted average) vacancy across the reference pool has remained
broadly unchanged since July 2012 at around 7.6% (up slightly since closing),
the WA loan-to-value ratio (LTV) has fallen to 45.3% from 46.9% (64.7% at
closing); and over the same period, interest coverage has improved to 4.0x from
3.7x (2.7x at closing). Furthermore, there have been no credit events (defined
as bankruptcy of the relevant borrower or failure to pay) since the transaction
closed in 2006.
SEMPER FINANCE 2007-1
The reported WA LTV has declined slightly to 66% from 67% since July 2012. The
portfolio has also seen an improvement in its WA vacancy rate to 3.7% from 4.1%
(6.9% at closing). At the same time the, the portfolio's WA debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR) has been stable at around 1.4x.
Despite these improvements, defaulted reference claims on the reference
portfolio have risen slightly to 7.8% from 7.7% of the pool by loan balance, and
are now attributable to 21 loans, down from 24 a year ago. Fitch believes that
the potential losses from defaulted reference claims are largely offset by the
protection offered by unrated junior classes (EUR27.7m) and by the significant
portfolio amortisation, which increases credit enhancement and mitigates the
risk of collateral underperformance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Should the number of credit events in either reference pool increase
unexpectedly the Outlook on the Semper Finance 2006-1 class E and D notes may be
revised or the class E rating of Semper Finance 2007-1 be downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
Semper Finance 2006-1 Ltd.:
EUR48.3m Senior Swap affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR0.02m Class A+ (XS0274873941) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR138.0m Class A (XS0274874246) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR111.5m Class B (XS0274874592) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR92.5m Class C (XS0274874832) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR83.0m Class D (ISIN: XS0274875052) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Positive
EUR32.7m Class E (ISIN: XS0274875565) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Positive
EUR7.4m Class F (XS0276247748): not rated
EUR25.1m Threshold Amount: not rated
Semper Finance 2007-1 GmbH:
EUR0.05m A1+ (XS0305670647) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR10.0m Class A2 (XS0305670993) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR51.8m Class B (XS0305671298) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
EUR51.7m Class C (XS0305671454) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR49.1m Class D (XS0305672262) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable from Negative
EUR20.3m Class E (XS0305672692) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR8.7m Class F (XS0305672858): not rated
EUR11.4m Class G (XS0305673070): not rated
EUR7.6m Threshold Amount: not rated