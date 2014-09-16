(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed
Sri Lanka-based
Senkadagala Finance Company PLC's (SFC) National Long-Term
Rating at 'BBB+(lka)'
with a Stable Outlook. The agency also affirmed the rating on
SFC's outstanding
senior unsecured redeemable debentures at 'BBB+(lka)' and
subordinated
debentures at 'BBB(lka)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings and Debt
SFC's rating reflects its satisfactory credit profile through
economic cycles,
supported by access to longer-term institutional funding and
sound credit
controls.
In a trend seen across the sector, SFC's asset quality has come
under pressure.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) net of interest in suspense
increased by 231% to
LKR557m (USD4.3m) over the 12 months ended June 2014 and
amounted to 4.3% of
gross loans at end-June 2014 (1.4% at end-June 2013). However,
its NPL ratio
compares well against peers, supported by strong monitoring and
timely seizure
of collateral on overdue loans. The decline in asset quality is
counterbalanced
by the improvement in SFC's capitalisation.
A rights issue in the financial year ended 31 March 2014 (FY14)
supported an
improvement in SFC's capitalisation, with its Fitch core capital
ratio
increasing to 15.0% at end-March 2014 from12.3% at end-March
2013 (Tier 1
capital ratio improved to 14% from 11.4% over the same period).
The subordinated
debenture issue in FY14 helped improve SFC's total capital ratio
to 20.9% at
end-March 2014 from 11.3% a year earlier. However, in Fitch's
view, its
capitalisation, although it has improved, is weaker than its
peers.
SFC's deposit base increased sharply by 65% in FY14 to reach
LKR5.6bnand funded
35% of total assets. Fitch will monitor SFC's ability to develop
and sustain its
deposit franchise to determine if there has been a structural
shift in its
deposit-taking ability. In FY14, SFC secured a loan of USD7m
from the
International Finance Corporation, which together with
debentures and
securitised borrowings, has enabled SFC to better match its
assets and
liabilities compared with its peers. However, such funding
exposes SFC to
greater funding volatility. Unencumbered assets stood at an
acceptable 1.3x of
unsecured liabilities at end-June 2014 (1.1x at end-March 2014).
As part of the consolidation process in the NBFI sector, in
August 2014 SFC
purchased Newest Capital Limited (NCL) for LKR300m. Fitch sees
this purchase as
credit neutral as the balance sheet impact to SFC would be
minimal given the
small scale of NCL's operations.
SFC's senior unsecured debentures are rated at the same level as
SFC's National
Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka)' as they constitute unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company.
SFC's subordinated debentures are rated one notch below SFC's
National Long-Term
Rating of 'BBB+(lka)' to reflect their subordination to senior
unsecured
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings and Debt
An upgrade of SFC's rating is contingent upon sustained stronger
capital and a
more robust deposit franchise that would allow the company to
expand in a
controlled manner. SFC's rating could be downgraded if asset
quality continues
to weaken, leading to a material decline in capitalisation or
excessive asset
encumbrance.
