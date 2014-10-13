(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Seoul
Guarantee Insurance Company's (SGI) Insurer Financial Strength
rating (IFS) at
'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects continuing parental support from Korea
Deposit Insurance
Corporation (KDIC), a government agency. SGI's status as the
sole majority
state-owned guarantee and credit insurer underpins its important
role in
promoting and developing the local credit and guarantee
insurance market. KDIC
holds a 93.85% stake in SGI. The rating also reflects SGI's
deeply entrenched
market positioning and branding and its solid capitalisation
relative to its
business profile.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SGI will
maintain its sound
financial fundamentals. This is supported by its prudent
underwriting approach,
which places a strong emphasis on bottomline profitability as
opposed to topline
growth.
Fitch views SGI's financial fundamentals as sound. SGI's share
in South Korea's
guarantee and credit insurance market improved to 27.1% at
end-December 2013
from 23.5% at end-March 2010. At end-June 2014, its regulatory
risk-based
capital ratio was 508%, in excess of the regulatory minimum of
100%. The capital
is a buffer against SGI's potentially volatile business
portfolio. Debt leverage
has gradually declined to 5.0% at end-June 2014 from 19.5% at
end-March 2008,
well within the tolerance levels for SGI's current rating.
SGI changed the end of its financial year from 31 March to 31
December in 2013.
Net income was only KRW114.1bn for the period 1 April to 31
December 2013, as a
result of the occurrence of some large claims. Net income for
FY12 was KRW314bn.
Nonetheless, the company estimates that its net income will
improve for the
whole of 2014 in view of tightening of various underwriting and
risk management
procedures, such as the reduction of underwriting authority
limits delegated to
the branches.
These positive factors are counterbalanced by the inherent
business risks
associated with a niche business that moves in tandem with
economic conditions,
as well as the company's limited geographical diversification.
SGI sources more
than 95% of its business premiums from South Korea.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of SGI's ratings in the near term is unlikely unless
there are
sustained strong improvements in its standalone financial
fundamentals. Key
rating triggers for a downgrade include a significant
deterioration in the
credit profile, with the combined ratio above 95% (2013: 89.5%)
and leverage
above 20% for a prolonged period. Downward pressure on SGI's
rating could also
arise from negative rating action on the South Korean sovereign
or reduction of
government support - by a significant cut in the government's
stake in KDIC or
the sale of the government's shares to a weaker acquirer.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
