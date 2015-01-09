(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Serbia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The issue ratings on Serbia's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Serbia's sovereign ratings reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
The government passed a series of measures in 2H14 to reduce the
still large
fiscal deficit. The measures included in the 2015 budget are
mainly targeted at
the spending side and could represent about EUR400m (about 1.5%
of GDP) of
savings, including a 10% cut in public salaries, a reduction in
subsidies and
the pension bill. The authorities also expect a reduction in the
total public
sector headcount and some improvement on the revenue side. The
government
intends to reduce the augmented general government deficit
(including payments
for guarantees and bank resolution costs) from about 8% of GDP
in 2014 to below
6% in 2015 and below 4% by 2017.
Payment of activated guarantees to state-owned-enterprises
(SOEs)have a
significant impact on Serbia's deficit and were until now
considered "below the
line" items. These costs represented about 1.8% of GDP in 2014,
and are planned
to be reduced to 0.8% in 2015. The restructuring of the numerous
SOEs is
expected to be completed in 2015 with technical assistance from
the World Bank
and other international financial institutions (IFIs), although
implementation
risks remain. The closure of SOEs will entail redundancy
payments, a large share
of which has already been budgeted.
Serbia and the IMF reached a staff level agreement on a
three-year precautionary
agreement worth around EUR1bn in November, reflecting the
government's strong
fiscal intent. The IMF froze the previous stand-by arrangement
in 2012 because
Serbia failed to meet its fiscal and reform programme. The final
approval by the
IMF board is expected to take place in February, and will focus
mainly on the
credibility of the fiscal consolidation measures and the
restructuring of the
SOEs. The IMF deal will provide a policy anchor, and prior IMF
approval is now
required for the issuance of new guarantees to SOEs.
Debt dynamics remain challenging, with debt expected to grow to
about 80% of GDP
by 2016, far above the 'B' rating median of 45%. Refinancing and
liquidity risks
have abated slightly following the signature of the IMF
programme, but financing
needs remain large, at EUR5.8bn in 2015 (more than 15% of GDP).
Furthermore,
about 80% of public debt is foreign-currency denominated,
leaving the country
exposed to exchange rate shocks. However, the high level of
government deposits
(about 8% of GDP) and foreign exchange reserves (about 6.5
months of import
cover) could provide some buffers in the short term.
The external sector is a key weakness and vulnerability to
exchange rate shocks
is high. The Serbian dinar depreciated markedly in 2014, but is
expected to
stabilise over the forecast period thanks to the IMF deal and
fiscal package as
well as the large level of foreign currency reserves and the
central bank's
active stance to smooth short-term volatility. Dollarisation is
reducing
gradually, but from a high level.
The current account deficit (CAD) is projected to have remained
wide in 2014, at
an estimated 6.5% of GDP, partly reflecting the reconstruction
efforts following
the May floods, which led to an increase in imports. Automobile
exports could
further weaken in 2015, but the fall in domestic demand will
limit import growth
and bring about a gradual reduction in the CAD. The on-going
deleveraging in the
Serbian banking sector will only partly mitigate the increase in
corporate
external debt, of which a large share is inter-company lending.
The economy is expected to contract in 2015 by about 0.6%,
following an
estimated 2% contraction in 2014. The government's austerity
measures will weigh
on domestic demand, so that no significant pick-up in activity
is expected in
the near term. However, the potential re-launch of some
manufacturing plants
affected by the floods provide some upside risks for 2015. The
government
successfully passed several structural reforms affecting labour
law, tax
administration, land registry, bankruptcies, privatisation and
pensions, which
could support GDP growth over the medium term. The cancellation
of the gas
pipeline South Stream project will weigh modestly on medium-term
investment
plans.
Serbia's 'B+' Long-term IDRs are supported by income per head
above the 'B' and
'BB' median, superior human development and ease of doing
business indicators
relative to rating peers, and the recent EU decision to open
accession talks
with Serbia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main risk factors
that, individually
or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
- Failure to implement fiscal consolidation that puts debt
dynamics on a more
sustainable path.
- A recurrence of exchange rate pressures leading to a fall in
reserves and a
sharp rise in debt levels and the interest burden.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Successful implementation of a credible medium-term fiscal
consolidation
programme that effectively reduces public debt/GDP.
- An acceleration of economic recovery and a narrowing of
external imbalances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
Fitch assumes that the government will maintain its proposed
reform and fiscal
consolidation agenda, in line with the IMF agreement.
Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial integration
at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances
within the currency
union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will
tighten fiscal
policy over the medium term.
