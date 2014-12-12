(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Luxembourg-based
satellite operator SES SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB' with
a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. A full list of
rating actions is
below.
The affirmation reflects the high stability and visibility of
SES's revenue
profile, supported by a strong position in a market with high
entry barriers.
Weakness from US government revenues is expected to continue
over the next two
years, somewhat offset by emerging market growth. Pre-dividend
free cash flow
(FCF) will grow strongly as the capex cycle slows; SES's
decision on cash
allocation is expected to respect a 3.3x net debt/EBITDA ratio.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Highly Visible Revenue Stream
SES benefits from highly visible, non-cyclical revenues streams
due to the
long-term nature of satellite transponder leases. At 3Q14 the
company's order
backlog amounted to EUR7.3bn or 3.9x annual revenues, the
majority of which is
derived from video broadcasting (70%) and government services
(15%) and is well
diversified across geographies. From 4Q13 to 3Q14, the company
generated
EUR1.9bn of revenues at a 74% EBITDA margin.
Pressure on US Government Revenues
Revenues from SES's largest customer, the US government worth
about 10% in 2013,
have come under pressure in recent years due to the continued
budget
sequestration affecting renewals of contracts for US government
and military
services. Annual North American segment revenues and transponder
utilisation
have declined to EUR347m from EUR409m and 71.0% from 76.5% in
the two years to
September 2014. This was predominantly due to net non-renewals
of contracts.
Fitch does not expect an improvement in this trend over the next
one to two
years.
Emerging Market Growth Dilutive
Satellite capacity and demand are growing swiftly in emerging
markets,
accounting for 30% of the 3Q14 revenue mix and 50% of
transponder capacity,
while increasing competition from small but proliferating
national satellite
programmes adds pricing pressure in emerging markets. Fitch's
rating case
assumes gradual global top line growth as contracted satellite
capacity in
emerging markets offsets losses in mature markets. However, as
the regional
revenue mix shifts towards emerging markets, where pricing
evidenced by revenues
per transponder is around EUR1.0m, as opposed to EUR3.5m in
Europe and EUR1.3m
in North America, our EBITDA expectations are flat. This also
reflects our view
that increased satellite capacity from smaller, regional
operators will drive
competition and enhancements in video compression standards
(MPEG-4 and HEVC)
will increase transmission efficiency whilst reducing capacity
requirements.
Supportive Scale and Position
Despite growing competition and overcapacity concerns, SES's
credit profile
remains underpinned by its strong market position as the
second-largest fixed
satellite service provider by revenue and transponder capacity.
Given the high
fixed cost base of the industry, scale and quality of service
are competitive
advantages and SES is well positioned in this context.
Capex Cycle Reaching Floor
SES's satellite capex is coming out of an intense replacement
cycle with EUR835m
and EUR634m in 2011 and 2012 normalising around an estimated
EUR450m per year
over the next five to six years. As pre-dividend FCF is freed
up, SES's
management plans to use this cash to progressively increase
dividends and as a
discretionary measure, buy back shares. Fitch's rating case
therefore foresees
limited deleveraging prospects and expects net debt/EBITDA to
remain around 2.8x
as over the next two to three years, assuming no M&A activity.
Rational M&A Strategy
Potential acquisitions of smaller, regional competitors are
likely and an
increase of SES's 47% stake in the nascent business of MEO
operator O3b. O3b
started operations in 4Q14 and is unlikely to turn a profit
before 2016. We do
not expect SES to increase its share significantly, or to do so
before O3b is in
the black. However, should a stake increase lead to significant
consolidated
margin dilution and/or a major increase in leverage, SES's
credit metrics could
be impaired.
Leverage Constrains Long-term IDR
SES's Long-term IDR is constrained by its internal leverage
target of 3.3x net
debt/EBITDA, despite the stability of the business, above the
majority of 'BBB'
category peers' leverage. The company has healthy liquidity with
unrestricted
cash of EUR1.0bn, 12-month FCF of EUR144m as of June 2014 and a
committed
undrawn credit facility of EUR1.2bn expiring in 2019. With
upcoming maturities
of EUR239m in 2015 and excellent access to capital markets,
Fitch has affirmed
SES's Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Moderate Short and Medium-term Risks
There are relatively few risks to the sector's growth prospects
over the three-
to five-year horizon. A key demand driver is video applications,
especially the
development of direct-to-home television in emerging markets and
the strong
growth of high definition TV. Longer-term risks include changes
in satellite TV
demand as video content is accessed increasingly via terrestrial
channels and
the roll-out of fibre networks gains momentum, but also shifts
in viewer
behaviour that would negatively affect the value proposition of
pay-TV via
satellite in favour of interactive content distributed via
over-the-top services
such as Netflix or Amazon Prime.
A key operational risk surrounds the launch and initial
deployment of
satellites, and to a lesser extent, any in-orbit malfunctions.
Operators
normally take out insurance against launch or deployment
failures, but this does
not cover the opportunity cost of not having a functioning
satellite in place on
time. In SES's case, the launch delay of ASTRA 2G, a satellite
scheduled to
broadcast to Europe and West Africa, has contributed to the
downward revisions
in SES's revenue outlook for 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The stability and long-term nature of the satellite industry
makes significant
changes in SES's risk profile unlikely in the three- to five
year rating
horizon. This stable operating environment means that Fitch
could tolerate
expectations of unadjusted net debt/EBITDA reaching 3.3x before
considering
negative rating action.
Pre-dividend FCF margin consistently below 10% would indicate
deterioration in
the business which could lead to negative rating action. SES's
rating is
constrained at 'BBB' by its current leverage policy. While there
is potential
for upward migration if this policy is tightened, Fitch has no
expectation at
present that this will occur.
The rating actions are as follows:
SES S.A.
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
SES Global Americas Holding GP
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
