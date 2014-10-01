(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/TAIPEI, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
affirmed Sri
Lanka-based Seylan Bank PLC's (Seylan) National Long-Term Rating
at 'A-(lka)'.
The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Seylan's senior
unsecured
debentures at 'A-(lka)' and subordinated debt at 'BBB+(lka).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATING AND DEBT
Seylan's rating is driven by Fitch's view that the Sri Lankan
state (BB-/Stable)
would provide extraordinary support to the bank, in case of
need, because of its
systemic importance. The Sri Lankan regulator has identified
Seylan as one of
six systemically important domestic banks. However, the state's
ability to
support the bank, if needed, is limited as reflected in the
sovereign's 'BB-'
rating.
Seylan's recovery efforts have resulted in a significant
improvement in its
reported gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to 10.9% at
end-1H14 from the
peak of 29.7% at end-2009. However, the amount of Seylan's NPLs
continues to be
high compared with higher-rated peers. This is mostly due to
large legacy NPLs
on which recoveries have been challenging. Seylan's ratio of
unprovided NPLs to
equity remains weaker than higher-rated peers.
Seylan's loan book fell 2.6% in 1H14, reflecting the lower
credit demand from
the private sector that has hurt loan growth across the banking
sector.
Profitability in 1H14 was supported by one-off bond gains, which
offset the
contraction in net interest margin and the higher loan
impairment charges that
were seen across the sector. Seylan's cost efficiency has
improved, although
costs still remain high.
The bank ranked as Sri Lanka's sixth-largest domestic commercial
bank in terms
of assets at end -2013. Seylan experienced a crisis in 2009 that
prompted
regulatory intervention.
Seylan's senior unsecured debentures are rated at the same level
as its National
Long-Term Rating as they constitute unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of
the company.
Its subordinated debentures are rated one notch below its
National Long-Term
Rating to reflect their subordination to senior unsecured
creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATING AND DEBT
Fitch does not expect Seylan's National Ratings to be downgraded
as support to
Seylan is expected to continue given the bank's systemic
importance.
An upgrade of Seylan's rating would be contingent upon its
standalone rating
moving above the support-driven rating through a significant and
sustained
improvement in asset quality and provisioning while maintaining
other credit
metrics in line with higher-rated peers.
The debt ratings will move in tandem with Seylan's National
Long-Term Rating.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7600
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
