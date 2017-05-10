(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Hong
Kong/Shanghai-10 May 2017:
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shanghai Construction Group Co.,
Ltd.'s (SCGC)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB'. The
Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured
notes issued by
SCGC's subsidiary, YONGDA Investment Limited, at 'BBB'.
Fitch rates SCGC using a bottom-up approach, in line with the
agency's Parent
and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. Fitch has notched the
IDR one level
above SCGC's standalone rating assessment of 'BBB-' to reflect
its moderate
operational and strategic ties with the Shanghai municipal
government through
its 55.7% parent, the Shanghai branch of the State-Owned Assets
Supervision and
Administration Commission (Shanghai SASAC). The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's
expectation that SCGC's operations will remain stable and that
Shanghai SASAC
will continue to support SCGC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Shanghai Government Linkages Unchanged: SCGC has built more than
half of
Shanghai's key projects. Its technical strength has supported
its strategic
importance to the government. SCGC's construction order book
rose 22% yoy to
CNY165.2 billion in 2016, 56% of which comes from the Shanghai
region.
Super-High-Rise Building Expertise: SCGC is one of two companies
that dominate
the construction of super-high-rise buildings in China. The
other player, China
State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd (A/Stable), is
the world's
largest engineering and construction company by revenue and
backlog. SCGC has
been ranked as one of the world's 50-largest international
engineering
contractors by Engineering News-Record since 1998 and placed
10th in 2016.
Broad Business Diversification: SCGC is a diversified contractor
that operates
across the construction value chain; this includes design and
construction;
production of concrete and construction components; real estate
development; as
well as investment, construction and operation of urban
infrastructure projects.
Product diversification helps mitigate cyclical cash flow from
the construction
business.
Net Cash Position: We expect SCGC to remain in a net cash
position in the medium
term, supported by low capex, less land purchases and stable
operation. The
company had net cash of CNY6.8 billion in 2016 and cut its capex
by 57% yoy to
CNY1.3 billion despite a large increase in land purchases. We
expect capex to be
less than CNY2 billion annually in the next few years and land
purchases to
decline from CNY13 billion in 2016 to around CNY6 billion a
year. The company's
cash position is also supported by the completion of CNY1.3
billion in equity
proceeds for SCGC's staff equity holdings in February 2017.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
SCGC's standalone rating of 'BBB-'/Stable reflects its leading
position in
Shanghai's engineering and construction market, limited contract
risk, large
size, net cash position and strong liquidity. However, its
rating is constrained
by a lack of geographical diversification, with most of its
revenue being
generated from Shanghai.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Operating EBITDA margin at around 5.0% (2016: 4.5%)
- Revenue growth of 5.0%-6.0% for 2017, 2018 and 2019 annually
(2016: 7.5%)
- cut in land purchases
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- EBITDAR margin below 3.0% for a sustained period (2016: 4.5%)
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 0.5x for a sustained period
(2016: net cash),
though we expect stronger government support should leverage
rise
- Weakening of linkages between SCGC and Shanghai SASAC
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- EBITDAR margin sustained above 4.0%
- Sustained positive FCF after new investment projects and
property project
acquisitions
- Strengthening of linkage between SCGC and Shanghai SASAC
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity Position: The company has total debt of CNY42.0
billion as of
end-2016, including CNY8.5 billion due within one year. Its
available cash
amounted to CNY48.8 billion and unused banking facilities were
CNY146.5 billion.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roy Zhang
Director
+852 2263 9979
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Stella Wang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3026
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: No equity assigned
for SCGC's
perpetual bonds.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001