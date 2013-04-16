(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sharjah
Islamic Bank's (SIB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb'. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of
this release.
RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SIB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's view that there would be a high probability of support
for the bank from
the UAE federal authorities if required. This is based on the
strong history of
support for local banks from the UAE authorities and the
government of Sharjah's
31% stake in the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability
from the UAE
federal authorities to support, such as through a downgrade in
Abu Dhabi's
sovereign rating of 'AA'/Stable. Abu Dhabi is the largest and
wealthiest emirate
in the UAE federation. The ratings could also be sensitive to a
change in the
UAE federal authorities' perceived willingness to support SIB.
RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
The VR reflects SIB's modest franchise, high lending
concentrations, weakening
asset quality indicators and some concerns over large
related-party exposures.
It also considers SIB's strong capital ratios, resilient
profitability and sound
funding profile.
SIB's net income increased 8% yoy in 2012, and has remained
relatively stable
since 2008 despite the stressed UAE operating environment. Fitch
expects core
earnings generation to remain resilient in 2013, and margins
should to continue
to benefit from its non-profit-bearing deposit base. However,
loan impairment
charges will likely increase as SIB aims to improve its reserve
coverage of
impaired financing. SIB's cost/income ratio (2012: 53.9%) is
high compared with
UAE peers and regional norms and may indicate some operational
inefficiency.
SIB's financing book is concentrated, which heightens event
risk, as does the
very large amount of related-party lending, although this is
predominantly to
the Sharjah government. Excluding an AED210m legacy impaired
exposure that is
fully reserved, reported impaired financing deteriorated to 6.0%
of gross
financing at end-2012 (end-2011: 3.7%). Fitch understands the
deterioration in
2012 was due to temporary cash flow problems with two real
estate-related
exposures, which are expected to be resolved in 2013. A high
level of
renegotiated financing and past-due but not impaired financing
(3.3% and 4.4% of
gross financing, respectively) may be an indication of further
asset quality
problems. Positively, there are signs that the operating
environment in the UAE
is mildly improving, which should alleviate pressure on asset
quality. Fitch
views SIB's reserve coverage of impaired financing as weak
(end-2012: reserve
coverage ratio of 30%) - although collateral coverage of the
financing book is
healthy at 118%. Reserve coverage is notably weaker when
including coverage of
past due but not impaired loans. Fitch expects impairment
charges to increase in
2013 as the bank attempts to improve coverage.
SIB is largely funded by stable customer deposits, which
accounted for 85% of
total non-equity funding at end-2012. Customer deposits are
concentrated,
although many are government-related and have historically
proved stable. At
end-2012, SIB had AED1.5bn (USD400m) of sukuk outstanding,
maturing in May 2016.
The bank successfully raised a further USD500m via a five-year
sukuk in April
2013 at competitive pricing. Refinancing risk is low. Fitch
views SIB's
liquidity profile as comfortable, with the bank's highly liquid
assets (cash,
balances with the Central Bank of the UAE and interbank
placements) amounting to
about 35% of total customer and interbank deposits at end-2012.
SIB has the highest capital ratios of all Fitch-rated UAE banks
and one of the
highest capital ratios in the region (2012: Fitch core capital
ratio of 34.0%).
The bank's capital cushion provides it with good capacity for
growth, although
SIB will continue to implement its strategy of measured growth,
in Fitch's view.
In common with its peers, single-name and sector concentrations
in the bank's
financing book are a risk to capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING
Upside potential is somewhat limited at present, given the
bank's concentrated
loan portfolio and weakening asset quality indicators. The VR
could be
downgraded if the negative asset quality trends witnessed in
2012 were to
continue, especially if reserve coverage weakened below its
already low level.
Established in 1975 as a conventional bank (previously known as
National Bank of
Sharjah), SIB converted into an Islamic bank in 2002. The
government of Sharjah
currently holds 31.3% of the bank's shares (through two
registered shareholdings
of 27.4% and 3.9%) and has been a major shareholder since it was
established.
Kuwait Finance House joined as a strategic investor (20%) upon
conversion
although it has limited involvement in SIB's activities. The
remaining shares
are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sharjah Islamic Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
SIB Sukuk Company II Limited
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'BBB+'
SIB Sukuk Company III Limited
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'BBB+'
